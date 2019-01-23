The 10th day of the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League 2019 sees the conclusion of the second leg of the competition. The fixture that brings down the curtains on this leg will be played between the Punjab Royals and MP Yodha at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Ludhiana. Haji Aliyev will face off against Bajrang Punia in a blockbuster clash,

The 10th day of the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League 2019 sees the conclusion of the second leg of the competition. The fixture that brings down the curtains on this leg will be played between the Punjab Royals and MP Yodha at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Ludhiana.

Punjab Royals has played 2 matches till this point and has won against Delhi Sultans while they lost out to Mumbai Maharathis. Dato Marsagishvili, Anju and Bajrang Punia have been vital for the Royals as they have won both of their bouts and would be looking to repeat their feats in this match too. Amit Dhankar has not lived up to the expectations as he lost out in his only bout.

Vaise toh @PhogatRitu sone aur chandi se kam mein baat nahi karti,

Par jab apni par aa jaaye, toh loha manwakar hi wapis aati hai! 💪🏼 Is baar Ritu se #MatLePanga#SPNSports #PWL4 @OFFICIAL_PWL pic.twitter.com/EqkagJ7Pj3 — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 23, 2019

MP Yodha who are playing in the competition for the first time have shone and has notched up 2 wins out of 3. Only table-toppers Haryana Hammers has been able to overturn the Yodhas until now with Pooja Dhanda, Haji Aliyev and Sandeep Tomar turning up immensely. Pooja Dhanda suffered a shock defeat to Hammers’Anastasia Nichita in the last match and will be much more focussed in this match to overcome any further setback.

Mimi Hristova (PR) vs Pooja Dhanda (MPY) and Bajrang Punia (PR) vs Haji Aliyev (MPY) are set to be closely fought and intriguing battles on the night which will be pivotal in deciding the course of the match.

Category MP Yodha Punjab Royals 53 Kg Female Ritu Phogat Anju 57 Kg Male Sandeep Tomar Nitin Rathi 57 Kg Female Pooja Dhanda Mimi Hristova 62 Kg Female Elise Manolova Anita 65 Kg Male Haji Aliyev Bajrang Punia 74 Kg Male Vasil Mikhailov Amit Dhankar 76 Kg Female Andrea Olaya Cynthia Vescan 86 Kg Male Deepak Dato Marsagishvili 125 Kg Male Akash Antil Korey Jarvis

Stay tuned for live updates from Punjab Royals vs MP Yodha match:

For all the latest PWL Season 4 News, download NewsX App

Read More