The 10th day of the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League 2019 sees the conclusion of the second leg of the competition. The fixture that brings down the curtains on this leg will be played between the Punjab Royals and MP Yodha at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Ludhiana.
Punjab Royals has played 2 matches till this point and has won against Delhi Sultans while they lost out to Mumbai Maharathis. Dato Marsagishvili, Anju and Bajrang Punia have been vital for the Royals as they have won both of their bouts and would be looking to repeat their feats in this match too. Amit Dhankar has not lived up to the expectations as he lost out in his only bout.
MP Yodha who are playing in the competition for the first time have shone and has notched up 2 wins out of 3. Only table-toppers Haryana Hammers has been able to overturn the Yodhas until now with Pooja Dhanda, Haji Aliyev and Sandeep Tomar turning up immensely. Pooja Dhanda suffered a shock defeat to Hammers’Anastasia Nichita in the last match and will be much more focussed in this match to overcome any further setback.
Mimi Hristova (PR) vs Pooja Dhanda (MPY) and Bajrang Punia (PR) vs Haji Aliyev (MPY) are set to be closely fought and intriguing battles on the night which will be pivotal in deciding the course of the match.
|Category
|MP Yodha
|Punjab Royals
|53 Kg Female
|Ritu Phogat
|Anju
|57 Kg Male
|Sandeep Tomar
|Nitin Rathi
|57 Kg Female
|Pooja Dhanda
|Mimi Hristova
|62 Kg Female
|Elise Manolova
|Anita
|65 Kg Male
|Haji Aliyev
|Bajrang Punia
|74 Kg Male
|Vasil Mikhailov
|Amit Dhankar
|76 Kg Female
|Andrea Olaya
|Cynthia Vescan
|86 Kg Male
|Deepak
|Dato Marsagishvili
|125 Kg Male
|Akash Antil
|Korey Jarvis
Stay tuned for live updates from Punjab Royals vs MP Yodha match:
