MP Yodha will face-off against the Punjab Royals knowing that a win will almost certainly see them qualify for the semi-finals of the competition as the 2nd leg of the tournament concludes at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Ludhiana. The final leg of the competition will be held at the GBU Stadium in Greater Noida where the semi-finals and Final is scheduled to take place.

MP Yodha had a fantastic start to life in the Pro Wrestling League winning consecutive matches against Delhi Sultans and Mumbai Maharathi but their momentum was halted by the toppers Haryana Hammers in their last match. Pooja Dhanda was stunned in the last match as she went down against Anastasia Nichita and would be wary of any more upsets in the coming matches.

NCR Punjab Royals have had a mixed start to the campaign winning one and losing one match in the process. With 3 matches remaining in the group stage, they have control of their own fate in the competition and would look to strengthen their grip on the table before the beginning of the final leg. Bajrang Punia and Anju have been terrific and has won both bouts but with the challenge of facing Haji Aliyev and Ritu Phogat respectively would be a daunting task.

When and where will the match be played?

The match will begin from 7 PM on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana.



Which channel will broadcast the match?

The live coverage of the match can be caught on Sony SIX, Sony TEN3 and Sony Wah from 7 PM onwards.



Where is the live streaming of the match available?

The live streaming of the match can be accessed through Sonyliv.com and Sony LIV app.



What are the listed squads?

MP Yodha: Ritu Phogat (53 Kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 Kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg), Elise Manolova (62 Kg), Haji Aliyev (65 Kg), Vasil Mikhailov (74 Kg), Andrea Olaya (76 Kg), Deepak (86 Kg), Akash Antil (125 Kg).



Punjab Royals:Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathi (57 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Bajrang Punia (65 Kg), Amit Dhankar (74 Kg), Cynthia Vescan (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg).

