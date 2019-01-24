The 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League 2019 has reached its final leg with Haryana Hammers and Mumbai Maharathi playing the first match of the final leg of the season at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida after successful completion of the Ludhiana and Panchkula legs over the past 10 days.

The 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League 2019 has reached its final leg with Haryana Hammers and Mumbai Maharathi playing the first match of the final leg of the season at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida after successful completion of the Ludhiana and Panchkula legs over the past 10 days. The 2 teams come into the match with contrasting fortunes, with Hammers notching up 3 successive wins while the Maharathi has suffered consecutive defeats after their opening day win.

Haryana Hammers will hope that Ali Shabanov, Anastasia Nichita, Ravi Kumar and Khotsianivski Aleksander will maintain their 100 per cent record this season and help Hammers to continue their run ahead of the semi-finals. Haryana Hammers has been unlucky as they have lost all the 3 finals in 3 previous seasons of PWL but this year they will look to lift the trophy that has been eluding them.

Mumbai Maharathi started off in fine fashion winning the opening match of the season but has tailed off since losing consecutive matches. Vinesh Phogat has been excellent again but the other wrestlers have blown hot and cold resulting in a lowly position on the points table and against an in-form Haryana team the task at hand is tough.

Category Haryana Hammers Mumbai Maharathi 53 Kg Female Seema Vinesh Phogat 57 Kg Female Anastasia Nichita Betzabeth Angelica 57 Kg Male Ravi Kumar Ibragim Ilyasov 62 Kg Female Tayana Omelchenko Shilpi Yadav 65 Kg Male Rajneesh Harphool 74 Kg Male Praveen Rana Sachin Rathi 76 Kg Female Kiran Zsanett Nemeth 86 Kg Male Ali Shabanov Deepak Punia 125 Kg Male Khotsianivski Aleksander Baitseev Vladisiav

