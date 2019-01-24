After 10 days of exciting and enthralling action, the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League reaches its final stop in the capital. The final leg of games begins today at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida with the final just a week away. Mumbai Maharathi will be facing the daunting task of facing league-leaders Haryana Hammers.

After 10 days of exciting and enthralling action, the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League reaches its final stop in the capital. The final leg of games begins today at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida with the final just a week away. Mumbai Maharathi will be facing the daunting task of facing league-leaders Haryana Hammers.

Haryana Hammers have had a spotless record this season and have won each of the 3 matches they have played so far and will be looking to extend their winning momentum with the semi-finals fast approaching. Ali Shabanov, Anastasia Nichita, Ravi Kumar and Khotsianivski Aleksander have won all of their bouts as well and if they manage to give similar performances, the Hammers will have no problem in cruising past Maharathis.

Mumbai Maharathi, on the other hand, has struggled after their opening day victory. Losing 2 matches out of 3 so far, the Maharathis will hope to arrest the slide in their form but against a high-flying Hammers side, it will be a tough proposition. Vinesh Phogat has been the silver lining for the Maharathi but other wrestler’s indifferent form has left the team in a difficult spot.

When and where is the match?

The match will begin at 7 PM on Thursday, 24 January 2019 at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Where can you watch the live match?

The live coverage of the match will be on Sony Six, Sony TEN3 and Sony Wah. The live streaming will be through Sonyliv.com and Sony LIV app.



What are the line-ups?

Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 Kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 Kg), Ravi Kumar (57 Kg), Tayana Omelchenko (62 Kg), Rajnesh (65 Kg), Praveen Rana (74 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg), Ali Shabanov (86 Kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 Kg).



Mumbai Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 Kg), Ibragim Ilyasov (57 Kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 Kg), Harphool (65 Kg), Sachin Rathi (74 Kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Baitseev Vladisiav (125 Kg).

