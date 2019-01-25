MP Yodha’s debut campaign in the Pro Wrestling League has been a mixed bag with 2 wins and 2 losses but a win in their final league game against UP Dangal would ensure that they will participate in the semi-finals which begin from Tuesday.
UP Dangal, too, have had a torrid time with 2 losses in 3 games but with 2 games remaining they could yet end up at a solid position at the end of the league phase. Navjot Kaur, Pankaj Rana, Jitendra and Epp Mae will be crucial to the Dangal’s chances in this match but they have not been in the best of form of late.
MP Yodha will be relying on superstars Pooja Dhanda, Haji Aliyev, Ritu Phogat among others to make sure that they finish the group stage on a high and with momentum on their side. Haji Aliyev and Pooja Dhanda have lost only 1 bout each in the tournament and will start this match as strong favourites in their respective weight categories. After consecutive losses, though, their confidence will be shaken but they have the capability to turn things around.
The bouts to watch out for include the battle between Sarita and Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg women’s), Navjot Kaur vs Elise Manolova (62 Kg women’s) and Pankaj Rana vs Haji Aliyev (65 Kg men’s).
|Category
|UP Dangal
|Haryana Hammers
|53 Kg Women’s
|Vanesa Kaladzinskaya
|Ritu Phogat
|57 Kg Women’s
|Sarita
|Pooja Dhanda
|57 Kg Men’s
|Naveen
|Sandeep Tomar
|62 Kg Women’s
|Navjot Kaur
|Elise Manolova
|65 Kg Men’s
|Pankaj Rana
|Haji Aliyev
|74 Kg Men’s
|Jitendra
|Vasil Mikhailov
|76 Kg Women’s
|Epp Mae
|Andrea Olaya
|86 Kg Men’s
|Irakli Misituri
|Deepak
|125 Kg Women’s
|Giorgi Sakandelidze
|Akash Antil
Stay tuned for live updates from the UP Dangal vs MP Yodha match:
