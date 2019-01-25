MP Yodha's debut campaign in the Pro Wrestling League has been a mixed bag with 2 wins and 2 losses but a win in their final league game against UP Dangal would ensure that they will participate in the semi-finals which begin from Tuesday

UP Dangal, too, have had a torrid time with 2 losses in 3 games but with 2 games remaining they could yet end up at a solid position at the end of the league phase. Navjot Kaur, Pankaj Rana, Jitendra and Epp Mae will be crucial to the Dangal’s chances in this match but they have not been in the best of form of late.

MP Yodha will be relying on superstars Pooja Dhanda, Haji Aliyev, Ritu Phogat among others to make sure that they finish the group stage on a high and with momentum on their side. Haji Aliyev and Pooja Dhanda have lost only 1 bout each in the tournament and will start this match as strong favourites in their respective weight categories. After consecutive losses, though, their confidence will be shaken but they have the capability to turn things around.

The bouts to watch out for include the battle between Sarita and Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg women’s), Navjot Kaur vs Elise Manolova (62 Kg women’s) and Pankaj Rana vs Haji Aliyev (65 Kg men’s).

Category UP Dangal Haryana Hammers 53 Kg Women’s Vanesa Kaladzinskaya Ritu Phogat 57 Kg Women’s Sarita Pooja Dhanda 57 Kg Men’s Naveen Sandeep Tomar 62 Kg Women’s Navjot Kaur Elise Manolova 65 Kg Men’s Pankaj Rana Haji Aliyev 74 Kg Men’s Jitendra Vasil Mikhailov 76 Kg Women’s Epp Mae Andrea Olaya 86 Kg Men’s Irakli Misituri Deepak 125 Kg Women’s Giorgi Sakandelidze Akash Antil

Stay tuned for live updates from the UP Dangal vs MP Yodha match:

