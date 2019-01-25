As the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League enters its business end, every match carries importance in determining the qualifiers for the semi-finals stage. On Day 12, UP Dangal will face MP Yodhas in a do-or-die encounter at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

UP Dangal got off to the worst possible start by suffering consecutive defeats in their opening 2 matches but bounced back against Mumbai Maharathi in their last match to harbour hopes of a comeback in the competition. Navjot Kaur has disappointed in her only appearance this season and most of their players are underperforming. Epp Mae has been the most consistent wrestler for them winning both her bouts. Against a tough opposition like the MP Yodha, the team needs to perform considerably better to force any positive result.

MP ke Yoddhaon se bhidenge UP Dangal ke Veer! 💪 Kaun maarega baazi, kiski hogi jeet! Dekhiye sirf SONY SIX aur SONY TEN 3 par shaam 7 baje se.#SPNSports #MatLePanga #PWL4 pic.twitter.com/gjMPKXvCAz — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 25, 2019

MP Yodha, on the other hand, had a fantastic start to life in the Pro Wrestling League winning consecutive matches against Delhi Sultans and Mumbai Maharathi but their momentum was halted by the consecutive losses against Haryana Hammers and NCR Punjab Royals. With this being their last group stage match, the Yodha will be looking to seal participation in the semi-final stages with a win and then give some much-needed rest to the players before semi-finals begin on Tuesday.

When and where is the match?

The match will begin at 7 PM on Thursday, 24 January 2019 at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.



Where can you watch the live match?

The live coverage of the match will be on Sony Six, Sony TEN3 and Sony Wah. The live streaming will be through Sonyliv.com and Sony LIV app.

What are the line-ups?

MP Yodha: Ritu Phogat (53 Kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 Kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg), Elise Manolova (62 Kg), Haji Aliyev (65 Kg), Vasil Mikhailov (74 Kg), Andrea Carolina (76 Kg), Deepak (86 Kg), Akash Antil (125 Kg).

UP Dangal: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (53 Kg), Naveen (57 Kg), Sarita (57 Kg), Navjot Kaur (64 Kg), Pankaj Rana (65 Kg), Jitendra (74 Kg), Epp Mae (76 Kg) Irakli Misituri (86 Kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 Kg).

