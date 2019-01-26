Haryana Hammers face off against Punjab Royals in a top-of-the-table clash knowing that a win will guarantee top spot in the league table. The Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida has seen some gripping encounters over the past couple of days and this match is expected to follow that trend.

Punjab Royals has picked up some form over the past couple of matches after their opening day defeat. Bajrang Punia, Dato Marsagiashvili and Korey Jarvis have been consistent winners and Royals will be hoping for a similar performance from them to guide them to another win. Indian women wrestlers Anju and Anita, though, has been disappointing so far and a significant improvement will be needed to register wins in their category.

The 🔝 2⃣ teams will battle it out tonight. 😎 Can the defending champions @punjabroyals17 get the better of the table-toppers @haryanahammers? 🤔 Tune-in to SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 at 7 PM to find out. #PWL4 #PWLSeason4 #MatLePanga #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/oeTFFKcBUo — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 26, 2019

Haryana Hammers have had a solid season so far with 3 wins and a loss. The loss against Mumbai Maharathi was their first of the season after a run of 3 victories. Ali Shabanov, Anastasia Nichita and Ravi Kumar has been the star performers for the Hammers and would lead their charge in their last group stage fixture.

The bouts to watch out for include Ali Shabanov vs Dato Marsagishvili, Korey Jarvis vs Khotsianivski Aleksander, Bajrang Punia vs Rajneesh.

Category Haryana Hammers Punjab Royals 53 Kg Women’s Seema Anju 57 Kg Women’s Anastasia Nichita Mimi Hristova 57 Kg Men’s Ravi Kumar Nitin Rathi 62 Kg Women’s Tayana Omelchenko Anita 65 Kg Men’s Rajneesh Bajrang Punia 74 Kg Men’s Praveen Rana Amit Dhankar 76 Kg Women’s Kiran Cynthia Vescan 86 Kg Men’s Ali Shabanov Dato Marsagishvili 125 Kg Men’s Khotsianivski Aleksander Korey Jarvis

Stay Tuned for live updates from the Punjab Royals vs Haryana Hammers match:

Live Updates

