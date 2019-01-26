Haryana Hammers face off against Punjab Royals in a top-of-the-table clash knowing that a win will guarantee top spot in the league table. The Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida has seen some gripping encounters over the past couple of days and this match is expected to follow that trend.
Punjab Royals has picked up some form over the past couple of matches after their opening day defeat. Bajrang Punia, Dato Marsagiashvili and Korey Jarvis have been consistent winners and Royals will be hoping for a similar performance from them to guide them to another win. Indian women wrestlers Anju and Anita, though, has been disappointing so far and a significant improvement will be needed to register wins in their category.
Haryana Hammers have had a solid season so far with 3 wins and a loss. The loss against Mumbai Maharathi was their first of the season after a run of 3 victories. Ali Shabanov, Anastasia Nichita and Ravi Kumar has been the star performers for the Hammers and would lead their charge in their last group stage fixture.
The bouts to watch out for include Ali Shabanov vs Dato Marsagishvili, Korey Jarvis vs Khotsianivski Aleksander, Bajrang Punia vs Rajneesh.
|Category
|Haryana Hammers
|Punjab Royals
|53 Kg Women’s
|Seema
|Anju
|57 Kg Women’s
|Anastasia Nichita
|Mimi Hristova
|57 Kg Men’s
|Ravi Kumar
|Nitin Rathi
|62 Kg Women’s
|Tayana Omelchenko
|Anita
|65 Kg Men’s
|Rajneesh
|Bajrang Punia
|74 Kg Men’s
|Praveen Rana
|Amit Dhankar
|76 Kg Women’s
|Kiran
|Cynthia Vescan
|86 Kg Men’s
|Ali Shabanov
|Dato Marsagishvili
|125 Kg Men’s
|Khotsianivski Aleksander
|Korey Jarvis
Stay Tuned for live updates from the Punjab Royals vs Haryana Hammers match:
Live Updates
Men's 65 Kg category is up next
Rajneesh will face Bajrang Punia in a fascinating superstar match-up in the 65 Kg men's category in the 3rd bout of the night. Scores are level 1-1 with 5 bouts remaining
Cynthia equalises for Punjab Royals
Kiran takes the initiative and takes 2 points to reduce the deficit to 2 points. Cynthia holding on to the lead but Kiran gains a point. The bout ends in Cynthia Vescan's favour by a narrow margin of 4-3.
Kiran trail against Cyntthia
Cynthia draws first blood with a 2 point roll on Kiran who could not gain any points but Cynthia takes further 2 points. Cynthia tries to pin Kiran but is unsuccessful and finishes the round with a 4-0 lead
Women's 76 Kg category is up next
Cynthia Vescan will face-off against Kiran in the Women's 76 Kg category in the 2nd bout of the night. Hammers lead the Royals 1-0 on bouts won with 6 bouts remaining.
Ravi defeats Nitin to take the lead for Hammers
A probing start to the round but Ravi extends his lead after a good 2 point move. Ravi is now dominating with a comfortable 5 point lead and a minute remaining. Ravi comfortably beats Nitin with a final score of 9-2.
Ravi leads Nitin after 1st round
Nitin gains the first points of the match as both wrestlers look to set some pace in the bout. Ravi hits back and gains 3 points to take the lead with a score of 3-2 at the completion of the 1st round.
Men's 57 Kg category will have the first bout of the night
Ravi Kumar will come face-to-face with Nitin Rathi in an exciting bout in the men's 57 Kg category with both grapplers looking to start the match on a positive note.
#PWL4 @punjabroyals17 vs @haryanahammers: Upcoming bout of the day @SPN_Action @wrestling @Inkhabar @NewsX #MatLePanga pic.twitter.com/GeLbmvzC2Z— Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 26, 2019
Punjab Royals wins the toss and blocks 62 Kg women's category
Punjab Royals has won the coin toss and has decided to leave out the 62 Kg women's category and their opponents on the night Haryana Hammers have frozen out the 125 Kg men's category