Haryana Hammers will look to get back to winning ways when they face Punjab Royals in a top of the table clash on the 13th day of Pro Wrestling League Season 4 at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Haryana Hammers were rampant as they won their first 3 matches with ease but a stinging defeat against Mumbai Maharathi in their last match was a wake-up call and they need to be wary of repeating the same mistakes as any slip-up at the business end of the tournament will be catastrophic for their chances of winning.

The 🔝 2⃣ teams will battle it out tonight. 😎 Can the defending champions @punjabroyals17 get the better of the table-toppers @haryanahammers? 🤔 Tune-in to SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 at 7 PM to find out. #PWL4 #PWLSeason4 #MatLePanga #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/oeTFFKcBUo — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 26, 2019

Punjab Royals have done well to win 2 matches out of 3 and will be fancying their chances against Haryana Hammers. Bajrang Punia, Dato Marsagishvili, Korey Jarvis have been spotless winning all their bouts in the tournament so far and should be backing to take their team past the finishing line.

When and where is the match?

The match will begin at 7 PM on Thursday, 24 January 2019 at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Where can you watch the live match?

The live coverage of the match will be on Sony Six, Sony TEN3 and Sony Wah. The live streaming will be through Sonyliv.com and Sony LIV app.

What are the line-ups?



Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 Kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 Kg), Ravi Kumar (57 Kg), Tayana Omelchenko (62 Kg), Rajneesh (65 Kg), Praveen Rana (74 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg), Ali Shabanov (86 Kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 Kg).



Punjab Royals: Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathi (57 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Bajrang Punia (65 Kg), Amit Dhankar (74 Kg), Cynthia Vescan (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg).

