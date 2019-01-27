On the day 14 of Pro Wrestling League, Delhi Sultans will battle it out against Mumbai Maharathi in order to bag victory and level up their position on the league points table while on the other hand Mumbai Maharathi’s will be looking forward to snatching a victory and finalise their place in the semifinals. Maharathi is in fine form lately having thrashed Haryana Hammers in their last outing.
Mumbai starts favourite in this tie, a tough contest is expected in the men’s 86kg and women’s 57 and 76 kg categories. In the men’s 86kg category Delhi Sultans’ Praveen will lock horns with Deepak Punia of Mumbai who have caused quite a few upsets this season. It is an excellent opportunity for Deepak to settle some old scores with Praveen who defeated the former during the national championships last year.
Mumbai’s Betzabeth Angelica takes on Katherina Zhydachivska of Delhi in the women’s 57kg category. Both Katherina and Betzabeth had made it to the medal rounds of the world championships and Rio Olympics respectively. However, both of them are a little low on self-esteem at the moment having lost to Indian wrestlers in earlier bouts this season.
|Category
|Mumbai Maharathi
|Delhi Sultans
|53 Kg Women’s
|Vinesh Phogat
|Pinki
|57 Kg Women’s
|Betzabeth Angelica
|Katherina Zhydachivska
|57 Kg Men’s
|Ibragim Ilyasov
|Pankaj
|62 Kg Women’s
|Shilpi Yadav
|Sakshi Malik
|65 Kg Men’s
|Harphool
|Kwiatkowski Andrey
|74 Kg Men’s
|Sachin Rathi
|Khetik Tsabolov
|76 K g Women’s
|Zsanett Nemeth
|Shustovo Anastasia
|86 Kg Men’s
|Deepak Punia
|Praveen
|125 Kg Women’s
|Baitseev Vladislav
|Satender Malik
Stay tuned for live updates from the Mumbai Maharathi vs Delhi Sultans:
Live Updates