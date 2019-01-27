On the day 14 of Pro Wrestling League, Delhi Sultans will battle it out against Mumbai Maharathi in order to bag victory and level up their position on the league points table while on the other hand Mumbai Maharathi’s will be looking forward to snatching a victory and finalise their place in the semifinals. Maharathi is in fine form lately having thrashed Haryana Hammers in their last outing.

Mumbai starts favourite in this tie, a tough contest is expected in the men’s 86kg and women’s 57 and 76 kg categories. In the men’s 86kg category Delhi Sultans’ Praveen will lock horns with Deepak Punia of Mumbai who have caused quite a few upsets this season. It is an excellent opportunity for Deepak to settle some old scores with Praveen who defeated the former during the national championships last year.

As we head towards the fag end of #PWLSeason4, have a look at how the teams stand. Who do you think will join Haryana Hammers and Punjab Royals in the semi-finals? 🤔#PWL4 #MatLePanga #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/HlkQfZmBKa — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 27, 2019

Mumbai’s Betzabeth Angelica takes on Katherina Zhydachivska of Delhi in the women’s 57kg category. Both Katherina and Betzabeth had made it to the medal rounds of the world championships and Rio Olympics respectively. However, both of them are a little low on self-esteem at the moment having lost to Indian wrestlers in earlier bouts this season.

Category Mumbai Maharathi Delhi Sultans 53 Kg Women’s Vinesh Phogat Pinki 57 Kg Women’s Betzabeth Angelica Katherina Zhydachivska 57 Kg Men’s Ibragim Ilyasov Pankaj 62 Kg Women’s Shilpi Yadav Sakshi Malik 65 Kg Men’s Harphool Kwiatkowski Andrey 74 Kg Men’s Sachin Rathi Khetik Tsabolov 76 K g Women’s Zsanett Nemeth Shustovo Anastasia 86 Kg Men’s Deepak Punia Praveen 125 Kg Women’s Baitseev Vladislav Satender Malik

Stay tuned for live updates from the Mumbai Maharathi vs Delhi Sultans:

Live Updates

