Greater Noida, January 26, 2019: Vinesh Phogat-led Mumbai Maharathi will look to get the better of Delhi Sultans and book their place in the semi-final of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4 currently underway at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida. But the race to the last four will take a very interesting turn if Delhi Sultans manages to upset the favourites. Mumbai has four points from four matches whereas Delhi has two points from as many matches.

Though Mumbai starts favourite in this tie, a tough contest is expected in the men’s 86kg and women’s 57 and 76 kg categories. In the men’s 86kg category Delhi Sultans’ Praveen will lock horns with Deepak Punia of Mumbai who has caused quite a few upsets this season. It is an excellent opportunity for Deepak to settle some old scores with Praveen who defeated the former during the national championships last year.

It's a big clash coming up tonight! 😍 Mumbai would be looking to book a berth in the semi-finals while Delhi would look to spoil their party. Don't miss the action LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 today at 7 PM. 📺#PWLSeason4 #PWL4 #MatLePanga #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/kSAZdABDJo — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 27, 2019

Mumbai’s Betzabeth Angelica takes on Katherina Zhydachivska of Delhi in the women’s 57kg category. Both Katherina and Betzabeth had made it to the medal rounds of the world championships and Rio Olympics respectively. However, both of them are a little low on self-esteem at the moment having lost to Indian wrestlers in earlier bouts this season.

A tough contest is also on the cards in the women’s 76kg category where the experienced Zsanett Nemeth of Mumbai Maharathi will take on the young and upcoming Shustovo Anastasia of Delhi. Mumbai’s Ibragim Ilyasov, who had faced defeat twice in his previous rounds, will look to put his record straight against Pankaj of Delhi in the men’s 57kg category.

Mumbai team coach Anup has no doubt about his team’s chances of making it to the semis. “I am very confident that the experience of Vinesh, Zsanett and Baisteev along with the youthful exuberance of Deepak Punia and Ibragim will come good in the remaining matches and we will make it to the semis.”

Delhi coach Sujeet Maan is also confident of their chances and said, “We have three clear winners in Khetik, Sakshi and Andrey, so after that, we only need one win and that can come from either Pankaj, Pradeep, Katherina, Shustovo or Pinki.”

SQUADS:

Mumbai Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 Kg), Ibragim Ilyasov (57 Kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 Kg), Harphool (65 Kg), Sachin Rathi (74 Kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Baitseev Vladisiav (125 Kg)

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Pankaj (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (58 Kg), kviatkoski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustovo Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Satender Malik (125 Kg).

