After 2 weeks of exciting bouts, riveting encounters and memorable performances the group stages of the 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League draws to a close with the final fixture to be played between Punjab Royals and UP Dangal at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida. Punjab Royals sit pretty on 2nd position while the UP Dangal sits bottom but has a chance to climb up the table if they manage to win this match.

UP Dangal has had a tough season winning 2 and losing 2 so far but a comprehensive victory in this match will lift them above Delhi, Mumbai and MP into 3rd place and into the semis. They will be hoping that their stars turn up under pressure to make sure of the team’s progress to the next round. Navjot Kaur has had a torrid time in this campaign but UP will be hoping that her experience pays off at the business end of the tournament.

#PWL4: Just a day before the semi-final, it’s @punjabroyals17 vs @updangal, who will have the final laugh as a lot depends on today’s game, live from 7 pm onwards on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 @NewsX @Inkhabar @wrestling @SPN_Action #MatLePanga pic.twitter.com/v14zEhBcnb — Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 28, 2019

Punjab Royals has already qualified for the semi-finals of the competition with an impressive record of 3 wins from 4 games and will be playing this game with an eye on the semi-finals which begins tomorrow. After a great win against table-toppers Haryana Hammers on Saturday and has a chance to go top of the pile with a victory today. Bajrang Punia has led his side with aplomb and will be looking to complete a troika of titles for Punjab Royals

The bouts to watch out for on the final night of group stages includes Bajrang Punia vs Pankaj Rana, Mimi Hristova vs Sarita and Amit Dhankar vs Jitender.

Category UP Dangal Punjab Royals 53 Kg Women’s Vanesa Kaladzinskaya Anju 57 Kg Men’s Naveen Nitin Rathi 57 Kg Women’s Sarita Mimi Hristova 62 Kg Women’s Navjot Kaur Anita 65 Kg Men’s Pankaj Rana Bajrang Punia 74 Kg Men’s Jitendra Amit Dhankar 76 Kg Women’s Epp Mae Cynthia Vescan 86 Kg Men’s Irakli Misituri Dato Marsagishvili 125 Kg Men’s Giorgi Sakandelidze Korey Jarvis

Stay tuned for the live updates from the UP Dangal and Punjab Royals match:

Live Updates

