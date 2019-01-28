After 2 weeks of exciting bouts, riveting encounters and memorable performances the group stages of the 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League draws to a close with the final fixture to be played between Punjab Royals and UP Dangal at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

After 2 weeks of exciting bouts, riveting encounters and memorable performances the group stages of the 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League draws to a close with the final fixture to be played between Punjab Royals and UP Dangal at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Punjab Royals has already qualified for the semi-finals of the competition with an impressive record of 3 wins from 4 games and will be looking to take a positive mindset and momentum into the semifinals with a victory against UP. Bajrang Punia has spearheaded a stunning season for the 2-time defending champions as they aim to complete a hat-trick.

UP Dangal has had a tough season and lies bottom of the pile but a comprehensive victory in this match can open up a route to the semi-finals for them. Having won 2 matches out of 4 a victory will lift them above Delhi, Mumbai and MP. Epp Mae, Jitender and Pankaj Rana have performed effectively but the concerning form of Navjot Kaur has been a disappointment for them.

When and where is the match?

The match will begin at 7 PM on Monday, January 28, 2019, at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Where can you watch the live match?

The live coverage of the match will be on Sony Six, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Wah. The live streaming will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

What are the line-ups?

Punjab Royals: Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathi (57 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Bajrang Punia (65 Kg), Amit Dhankar (74 Kg), Cynthia Vescan (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg).

UP Dangal: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (53 Kg), Naveen (57 Kg), Sarita (57 Kg), Navjot Kaur (62 Kg), Pankaj Rana (65 Kg), Jitendra (74 Kg), Epp Mae (76 Kg) Irakli Misituri (86 Kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 Kg).

