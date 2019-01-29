The semi-finals of the 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League will begin from today at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida. The 1st semi-final will be played between the 2-time defending champion Punjab Royals and UP Dangal while the 2nd semi-final will pit Haryana Hammers against Delhi Sultans.
Punjab Royals hold a psychological edge over UP Dangal as they beat them yesterday by a score of 4-3 and will be aware of any potential chink in their armour and will be looking to exploit it fully. Bajrang Punia who has been dominant till this point will be looking to inspire his team over the finish line. With all the 9 categories set to be involved in this match, an intense battle is expected.
UP Dangal held on by the skin of their teeth to qualify for the semis. UP Dangal were so close to elimination as only a win or a 4-3 loss would have meant that they progress into the semis and were down by 4-2 before Jitender’s eventual victory sent them through. They will know that a better performance is required if they have to get past an in-form Punjab Royal’s squad and reach the final.
The bouts to watch out for will include Pankaj Rana vs Bajrang Punia, Irakli Misituri vs Dato Marsagishvili, Navjot Kaur vs Anita among other bouts. Punjab Royals will start as the obvious favourites but as seen in the Pro Wrestling League an upset by the UP Dangal should not be ruled out completely.
|Category
|UP Dangal
|Punjab Royals
|53 Kg Women’s
|Vanesa Kaladzinskaya
|Anju
|57 Kg Men’s
|Amit Kumar
|Nitin Rathi
|57 Kg Women’s
|Sarita
|Mimi Hristova
|62 Kg Women’s
|Navjot Kaur
|Anita
|65 Kg Men’s
|Pankaj Rana
|Bajrang Punia
|74 Kg Men’s
|Jitender
|Amit Dhankar
|76 Kg Women’s
|Epp Mae
|Cynthia Vescan
|86 Kg Men’s
|Irakli Misituri
|Dato Marsagishvili
|125 Kg Men’s
|Giorgi Sakandelidze
|Korey Jarvis
Stay tuned for live updates from Punjab Royals vs UP Dangal match:
Live Updates
Pankaj comes to the party in the 2nd round and starts off with a 2 point move. Bajrang wins a point to extend his lead to 2 points with a minute remaining. Bajrang finishes the round with a 2-point move and wins the bout by a score of 6-2. Punjab lead 2-1 after 3 bouts.
Bajrang comfortable against Pankaj
A riveting start as both wrestlers are gauging each other's moves. Bajrang gains the first 2 points of the bout in the final minute of the round. Bajrang finishes the round with a 3-0 lead to his name.
#PWL4 @punjabroyals17 vs @updangal: Here the so far performance graph of @BajrangPunia and #PankajRana in #ProWrestlingLeague season 4 @SPN_Action @Inkhabar @wrestling #MatLePanga #SemiFinal pic.twitter.com/fh7nfYMitz— Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 29, 2019
Men's 65 Kg category is up next
Padma Shri Bajrang Punia will take to the mat to battle it out against Pankaj Rana who he battered last night and will be looking to give his team the lead in the 3rd bout of the 1st semi-final in PWL 4.
Vanesa thrashes Anju to level the match
A pushout by Vanesa pouches her 4 points to take her lead to 11 points with 2 minutes remaining in the bout. Anju wins 2 points after which Anju tries to make a comeback but can only gain 2 points while Vanesa takes control of the bout and wins with a score of 19-6. Punjab and UP have 1 win each with 7 bouts remaining on the night.
Anju trails to Vanesa after 1st round
A stunning 6 point move for Vanesa after which a timeout as she receives treatment for a cut on her face inside the 1st minute of the round. 2 points as Anju opens her account but Vanesa scores 2 points too. Vanesa gains another point to finish the round with a score of 9-2.
Women's 53 Kg category is up next
Anju will face Vanesa in the lightest weight category of 53 Kg women's in the 2nd bout of the night as Punjab take an early 1-0 lead courtesy Dato's win in the 1st bout.
#PWL4 @punjabroyals17 vs @updangal: #Dato gave the desired opening to his team by winning the first bout 4-2 against #IrakliMisituri of @updangal @SPN_Action @Inkhabar @NewsX @wrestling #MatLePanga pic.twitter.com/dnBcr0ROPM— Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 29, 2019
Dato wins the 1st bout for Punjab
Dato extends his lead in the early moments of 2nd round by a 2 point move. Misituri reduces the lead to 2 points in the dying seconds but Dato wins the round by a score of 4-2. Punjab lead 1-0 after the 1st round
Dato leads Misituri by 2 points
Dato attacking and gains the first 2 points of the night for a takedown which results in him leading the bout after the 1st round by a score of 2-0.
Men's 86 Kg category is the first bout of the night
Punjab's Dato will look to beat UP's Misituri twice in 2 days in the 1st bout of the 1st semi-final as both teams start off a tough battle