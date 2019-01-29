The semi-finals of the 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League will begin from today at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida. The 1st semi-final will be played between the 2-time defending champion Punjab Royals and UP Dangal while the 2nd semi-final will pit Haryana Hammers against Delhi Sultans.

Punjab Royals hold a psychological edge over UP Dangal as they beat them yesterday by a score of 4-3 and will be aware of any potential chink in their armour and will be looking to exploit it fully. Bajrang Punia who has been dominant till this point will be looking to inspire his team over the finish line. With all the 9 categories set to be involved in this match, an intense battle is expected.

UP Dangal held on by the skin of their teeth to qualify for the semis. UP Dangal were so close to elimination as only a win or a 4-3 loss would have meant that they progress into the semis and were down by 4-2 before Jitender’s eventual victory sent them through. They will know that a better performance is required if they have to get past an in-form Punjab Royal’s squad and reach the final.

The bouts to watch out for will include Pankaj Rana vs Bajrang Punia, Irakli Misituri vs Dato Marsagishvili, Navjot Kaur vs Anita among other bouts. Punjab Royals will start as the obvious favourites but as seen in the Pro Wrestling League an upset by the UP Dangal should not be ruled out completely.

Category UP Dangal Punjab Royals 53 Kg Women’s Vanesa Kaladzinskaya Anju 57 Kg Men’s Amit Kumar Nitin Rathi 57 Kg Women’s Sarita Mimi Hristova 62 Kg Women’s Navjot Kaur Anita 65 Kg Men’s Pankaj Rana Bajrang Punia 74 Kg Men’s Jitender Amit Dhankar 76 Kg Women’s Epp Mae Cynthia Vescan 86 Kg Men’s Irakli Misituri Dato Marsagishvili 125 Kg Men’s Giorgi Sakandelidze Korey Jarvis

Stay tuned for live updates from Punjab Royals vs UP Dangal match:

Live Updates

