Punjab Royals have secured a passage into the final of the PWL Season 4 and will learn about their opponents as the 2nd semi-final gets underway at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium. Delhi Sultans will entertain the Haryana Hammers as both the sides will be looking for their first title.

Delhi Sultans had a topsy-turvy season having won only 2 of the 5 games and didn’t manage to win 2 successive matches over the course of the season. Sakshi Malik, Khetik Tsabalov have performed admirably for the Sultans and will be the vital cogs in the Delhi machine.

In times of crisis for @Haryanahammers, Rajneesh has been a force to reckon with. He is ready for another big battle. 💪🏼 Aaj Rajneesh se #MatLePanga! 👊#SPNSports #PWL4 @OFFICIAL_PWL pic.twitter.com/tZxATIqv2T — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 30, 2019

Haryana Hammers came in 2nd position on the league table having notched up 3 wins out of 5 matches but 2 losses in their last 2 matches would have dented their confidence coming into this semi-final. Anastasia Nichita and Ravi Kumar have been revelations for the Hammers and will be important in determining the result of the match.

Category Haryana Hammers Delhi Sultans Women 53 Kg Seema Pinki Men 57 Kg Anastasia Nichita Katherina Zhydachivska Women 57 Kg Ravi Kumar Pankaj Women 62 Kg Tayana Omelchenko Sakshi Malik Men 65 Kg Rajneesh Kwiatkowski Andrey Men 74 Kg Praveen Rana Khetik Tsabolov Women 76 Kg Kiran Shustovo Anastasia Men 86 Kg Ali Shabanov Sanjeet Chanu Men 125 Kg Khotsianivski Aleksander Satender Malik

