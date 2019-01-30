Punjab Royals have secured a passage into the final of the PWL Season 4 and will learn about their opponents as the 2nd semi-final gets underway at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium. Delhi Sultans will entertain the Haryana Hammers as both the sides will be looking for their first title.
Delhi Sultans had a topsy-turvy season having won only 2 of the 5 games and didn’t manage to win 2 successive matches over the course of the season. Sakshi Malik, Khetik Tsabalov have performed admirably for the Sultans and will be the vital cogs in the Delhi machine.
Haryana Hammers came in 2nd position on the league table having notched up 3 wins out of 5 matches but 2 losses in their last 2 matches would have dented their confidence coming into this semi-final. Anastasia Nichita and Ravi Kumar have been revelations for the Hammers and will be important in determining the result of the match.
|Category
|Haryana Hammers
|Delhi Sultans
|Women 53 Kg
|Seema
|Pinki
|Men 57 Kg
|Anastasia Nichita
|Katherina Zhydachivska
|Women 57 Kg
|Ravi Kumar
|Pankaj
|Women 62 Kg
|Tayana Omelchenko
|Sakshi Malik
|Men 65 Kg
|Rajneesh
|Kwiatkowski Andrey
|Men 74 Kg
|Praveen Rana
|Khetik Tsabolov
|Women 76 Kg
|Kiran
|Shustovo Anastasia
|Men 86 Kg
|Ali Shabanov
|Sanjeet Chanu
|Men 125 Kg
|Khotsianivski Aleksander
|Satender Malik
Stay tuned for live updates from the Delhi Sultans vs Haryana Hammers match:
Live Updates
Anastasia Nichita strengthens Haryana's position
Anastasia begins round strongly as she rolls Vanesa to race to 9 points within the 1st minute of 2nd round. Anastasia gains 2 more points. Anastasia wins the bout 11-2 to extend Haryana's lead to 3-1 after 4 bouts
Anastasia leading Vanesa in the 4th bout
Anastasia begins the scoring for Haryana but Vanesa hits back with a quick equaliser. Anastasia pushes out and then quickly takes down Vanesa to win 3 points and wind up the round with a 5-2 lead
Women's 57 Kg category is up next
Anastasia Nichita will square off against Vanesa in the women's 57 Kg category in the 4th bout of the night. Haryana Hammers lead 2-1 after 3 bouts with 6 bouts to go.
Khetik keeps Delhi in the hunt
Khetik extends his lead to 3 points as he tries to bring Delhi back into the match. Khetik again scores 2 points for an Alligator roll. Khetik secures the bout finishing with a 4 point move winning by a score of 9-0.
Khetik leading in the 1st round
Praveen defending against Khetik but Khetik takes a 1 point lead to finish the round. A little-heated round as both the grapplers separated by the referee.
Men's 74 Kg category is up next
Delhi skipper Khetik Tsabalov will look to trigger Delhi's resurgence as he takes on Parveen Rana in the 3rd bout of the night as Haryana Hammers have a 2-0 lead by bouts won in the match.
Kiran annihilates Shustova to double Haryana's advantage
Kiran looking to protect her lead and no points are scored in the first 2 minutes of the 2nd round. Kiran finishes off the bout in style by a 4 point move to seal the bout by 6-1. Haryana Hammers double their lead.
Kiran holding off Shustova
A slowish start to the round. Kiran gains 2 points for a good move and looks to wrap up the round. Kiran has a 2 point advantage after the first round
#PWL4 @haryanahammers vs @DelhiSultans: It’s now #AnastasiaShustova vs #Kiran, who will have the final edge? @SPNSportsIndia @SPN_Action @Inkhabar @NewsX @wrestling #MatLePanga pic.twitter.com/gGMZMPHPxv— Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 30, 2019
Women's 76 Kg category
Anastasia Shustova will be facing Kiran in the women's 76 Kg category in the 2nd bout of the night as Haryana lead 1-0
Ravi takes the lead for Haryana Hammers
Ravi starting the 2nd round well winning 1 point. Ravi lead by 6 points with a minute remaining. Ravi finishes the round and bout in a comprehensive manner by a score of 7-1. Haryana Hammers lead 1-0 with 8 bouts to go
Ravi leads after 1st round
Both wrestlers testing each other's moves and waiting for the perfect opportunity to attack. Ravi Kumar takes the lead with a 2 point move after which Pankaj gets 1 point. Ravi attacks strongly to win 4 points for turning his opponent. Ravi ahead by a score of 6-1
Men's 57 kg category is up first
The first bout on the night will be in the Men's 57 Kg category between Ravi Kumar and Pankaj as both the teams will look to start off in a positive manner.
#Semifinals2: Another action packed day between @haryanahammers Vs @DelhiSultans is just about to begin, live and exclusive on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3, from 7pm onwards— Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 30, 2019
#ProWrestlingLeague #PWLSeason4 #MatLePanga
@Inkhabar @NewsX pic.twitter.com/OoZGjuii5t