The 2nd semi-final of the Pro Wrestling League Season 4 will be played between the Haryana Hammers and Delhi Sultans to determine who will have a shot at glory against the Punjab Royals in Thursday's final at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Haryana Hammers made a flying start to the tournament winning three successive matches but their winning run was halted and lost 2 matches to finish the group stage. Those 2 losses meant they were pipped to the top spot by Punjab Royals. Ravi Kumar and Anastasia Nichita have been the most consistent players for the Hammers while Rajneesh and Kiran have disappointed so far.

Delhi Sultans made it to the semi-finals on the back of their thumping 5-2 win over Mumbai Maharathi and most of their players were in fine form and will be looking to carry their form into this match as well. Sakshi Malik and skipper Khetik Tsabalov will be instrumental for the capital side’s chances.

When and where is the match?

The match will begin at 7 PM on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Where can you watch the live match?

The live coverage of the match will be on Sony Six, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Wah. The live streaming will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

What are the line-ups?

Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 Kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 Kg), Ravi Kumar (57 Kg), Tatyana Omelchenko (62 Kg), Rajneesh (65 Kg), Parveen Rana (74 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg), Ali Shabanov (86 Kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 Kg).

Delhi Sultans: Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Pankaj (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (58 Kg), Kviatkoski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustovo Anastasia (76 Kg), Sanjeet Kundu (86 Kg) Satender Malik (125 Kg).

