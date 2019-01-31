17 days, 123 bouts and 17 matches later the big final is about to commence and bring down the curtains on a glorious tournament when the Haryana Hammers will square up against favourites and 2-time defending champions Punjab Royals at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida. The tournament has been full of surprises, shocks and intense bouts and the final match promises to be perfect climax to the tournament.

Haryana Hammers has carried a wretched record when it comes to finals as they have qualified for each and every one of the finals since the inception of the league and has failed to win any of them. This season they came in 2nd in the group phase and then comfortably saw off the Delhi Sultans’ challenge in the semis to set up a rematch of the finals of the last 2 seasons and will be hoping that they manage to secure a victory this time.

Punjab Royals topped the charts in the league phase winning 4 out of their 5 matches and then beat UP Dangal in the semis as they continued their charge for a hat-trick of titles. Bajrang Punia has been a source of inspiration for the Royals and will be looking to finish off on a high.

The bouts to watch out for include Ali Shabanov vs Dato Marsagishvili, Korey Jarvis vs Khotsianivski Aleksander, Bajrang Punia vs Rajneesh.

Category Haryana Hammers Punjab Royals 53 Kg Women’s Seema Anju 57 Kg Women’s Anastasia Nichita Mimi Hristova 57 Kg Men’s Ravi Kumar Nitin Rathi 62 Kg Women’s Tatyana Omelchenko Anita 65 Kg Men’s Rajneesh Bajrang Punia 74 Kg Men’s Parveen Rana Amit Dhankar 76 Kg Women’s Kiran Cynthia Vescan 86 Kg Men’s Ali Shabanov Dato Marsagishvili 125 Kg Men’s Khotsianivski Aleksander Korey Jarvis

Stay tuned for live updates from the big final between Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers:

Live Updates

