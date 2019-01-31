17 days, 123 bouts and 17 matches later the big final is about to commence and bring down the curtains on a glorious tournament when the Haryana Hammers will square up against favourites and 2-time defending champions Punjab Royals at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida. The tournament has been full of surprises, shocks and intense bouts and the final match promises to be perfect climax to the tournament.
Haryana Hammers has carried a wretched record when it comes to finals as they have qualified for each and every one of the finals since the inception of the league and has failed to win any of them. This season they came in 2nd in the group phase and then comfortably saw off the Delhi Sultans’ challenge in the semis to set up a rematch of the finals of the last 2 seasons and will be hoping that they manage to secure a victory this time.
Punjab Royals topped the charts in the league phase winning 4 out of their 5 matches and then beat UP Dangal in the semis as they continued their charge for a hat-trick of titles. Bajrang Punia has been a source of inspiration for the Royals and will be looking to finish off on a high.
The bouts to watch out for include Ali Shabanov vs Dato Marsagishvili, Korey Jarvis vs Khotsianivski Aleksander, Bajrang Punia vs Rajneesh.
|Category
|Haryana Hammers
|Punjab Royals
|53 Kg Women’s
|Seema
|Anju
|57 Kg Women’s
|Anastasia Nichita
|Mimi Hristova
|57 Kg Men’s
|Ravi Kumar
|Nitin Rathi
|62 Kg Women’s
|Tatyana Omelchenko
|Anita
|65 Kg Men’s
|Rajneesh
|Bajrang Punia
|74 Kg Men’s
|Parveen Rana
|Amit Dhankar
|76 Kg Women’s
|Kiran
|Cynthia Vescan
|86 Kg Men’s
|Ali Shabanov
|Dato Marsagishvili
|125 Kg Men’s
|Khotsianivski Aleksander
|Korey Jarvis
Stay tuned for live updates from the big final between Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers:
Live Updates
Ali steals a win for Haryana
Ali looking for a route back into this match but Dato is blocking every attempt. Dato scores a point but Ali counter-attacks to gain 2 points and bring the lead to just 1 point with 30 seconds to go. A nervy finish to the bout as Ali steals the match via a challenge. Ali wins by a score of 4-3 and Haryana lead 2-0
Dato leads Ali Shabanov in the 2nd bout
Both the wrestlers are trying to attack each other. Dato gains the first 2 points of the round and trying to bring Punjab back into this match. Dato leads 2-0 after the first round.
Men's 86 Kg category is up next
Ali Shabanov will look to carry on his fine form as he prepares to face the consistent Dato Marsagishvili in the 2nd bout of the night as Haryana lead 1-0.
Aleksander hands Haryana an early lead
Aleksander continues his dominance as he extends his lead to 3 points and is defending expertly as well. Aleksander wins the 1st bout with a score of 3-0 to put Haryana Hammers ahead
Aleksander leads in the 1st bout
A slow start to the match as both the grapplers are cautious. Aleksander pushes out Jarvis to gain 2 points and finish the round with that. Aleksander leads 2-0 ahead of the 2nd round.
Men's 125 Kg category is up first
Korey Jarvis will face Khotsianivski Aleksander in the 1st bout of the night as the big final gets underway in Greater Noida.