17 days of non-stop wrestling action with 6 teams battling it out to be crowned the champions of the Pro Wrestling League 2019 is coming to a conclusion with a fitting finale between the 2 top teams in the league with table-toppers Punjab Royals facing 2nd placed Haryana Hammers at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

17 days of non-stop wrestling action with 6 teams battling it out to be crowned the champions of the Pro Wrestling League 2019 is coming to a conclusion with a fitting finale between the 2 top teams in the league with table-toppers Punjab Royals facing 2nd placed Haryana Hammers at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Punjab Royals has been excellent in the competition winning 5 out of the 6 games that they have played and are defending champions from the past 2 seasons and will be confident going into this important match. Bajrang Punia and Dato Marsagishvili have been phenomenal for them and will be looking to inspire them to a 3rd successive title.

Aakhri padav bus kuch hi ghante door! ⏰ Kaun pachadega kise aur Kaun dikhayega kise taare? 🤔 Dekhiye aaj shaam 7 baje se sirf SONY SIX aur SONY TEN 3 par!#SPNSports #MatLePanga #PWL4 @OFFICIAL_PWL pic.twitter.com/iOIpINZRnQ — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 31, 2019

Haryana Hammers, like Punjab, has been consistent in this competition and they breezed past the Delhi Sultans in the 2nd semi-final and with momentum on their side they will be looking to win the title this time. History, on the other hand, is stacked against them having lost in all the 3 previous finals and in the last 2 finals against tonight’s opponents. They will be relying on Ali Shabanov, Anastasia Nichita and Ravi Kumar to perform well in this match.



When and where is the match?

The match will begin at 7 PM on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Where can you watch the live match?

The live coverage of the match will be on Sony Six, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Wah. The live streaming will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

What are the line-ups?

Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 Kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 Kg), Ravi Kumar (57 Kg), Tatyana Omelchenko (62 Kg), Rajneesh (65 Kg), Parveen Rana (74 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg), Ali Shabanov (86 Kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 Kg).

Punjab Royals: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (53 Kg), Naveen (57 Kg), Sarita (57 Kg), Navjot Kaur (62 Kg), Pankaj Rana (65 Kg), Jitendra (74 Kg), Epp Mae (76 Kg) Irakli Misituri (86 Kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 Kg).

For all the latest PWL Season 4 News, download NewsX App

Read More