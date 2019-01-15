Debutant MP Yodha will lock horns with the Delhi Sultans on the 2nd day of the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. The spectators will be eager to catch a glimpse of national stars such as Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda who will be eager to impress as a new season begins.

Delhi Sultans who have formed a formidable side with multiple Olympians and Commonwealth Games medallist and will have to be one of the favourites for the title. The star attraction for the Delhi-based side will be 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik alongside Sumit Malik, Rahul Aware and Shustova Anastasia among others. Sakshi Malik will square off against Azerbaijan international Elise Manolova in the women’s 62 Kg category.

After a mega start of the #PWL4 where we saw an aggressive combat between @punjabroyals17 and @MumbaiMaharathi, it’s @DelhiSultans vs @MPYodha who will lock horns today. It’s going to be @MPYodha’s first match, so let’s wait and watch whether they are able to make any impact pic.twitter.com/Y4UfPT0vDe — Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 15, 2019

MP Yodha has selected young and talented wrestlers like Ritu Phogat and Pooja Dhanda to represent them in the competition. 25-year-old Dhanda from Haryana had a wonderful year in 2018 where she won bronze in the World Championship and a silver medal in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and she will be expected to take her splendid form into the PWL. Dhanda will be competing in the women’s 57 Kg category and she will go head-to-head against Delhi’s Romanian wrestler Katherina.

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Pankaj (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (62 Kg), Kviatkoski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustova Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Satender Malik (125 Kg).

MP Yodha: Ritu Phogat (53 Kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 Kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg), Elise Manolova (62 Kg), Haji Aliyev (65 Kg), Vasil Mikhaillov (74 Kg), Andrea Carolina (76 Kg), Deepak (86 Kg), Akash Antil (125 Kg).

