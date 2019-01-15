The second day of the 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League will see the debut of a new team in the form of MP Yodha. Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda both of whom has won multiple accolades in the past year will be in action and will look to start off on a positive note.

MP Yodha is participating in the tournament for the first time

The second day of the 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League will see the debut of a new team in the form of MP Yodha. MP Yodha will battle it out against the Delhi Sultans at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula. Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda both of whom has won multiple accolades in the past year will be in action and will look to start off on a positive note.

The Delhi Sultans have drafted in superstar wrestlers like Sakshi Malik and Rahul Aware and look to be one of the early favourites in the competition. Along with Sakshi and Rahul, Delhi also has 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the 125 Kg men’s category Sumit Malik.

MP Yodha is participating in the tournament for the first time and will be looking for a positive start to their campaign. Ritu Phogat and Pooja Dhanda will be entrusted to lead the charge for the Yodhas. Pooja won the silver medal at last year’s Commonwealth Games to add to her bronze at the World Championships.

When and where to watch the match?

The match will be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula and will begin at 7 PM IST.



Which channel will provide the live coverage of the match?

The live coverage will be available on Sony SIX (English) and Sony TEN3 and Sony Wah (Hindi).



Where can you watch the live stream of the match?

The live stream for the match will be through sonyliv.com and the Sony LIV app from 7 PM onwards.



What are the complete squad line-ups?



MP Yodha: Ritu Phogat (53 Kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 Kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg), Elise Manolova (62 Kg), Haji Aliyev (65 Kg), Vasil Mikhaillov (74 Kg), Andrea Carolina (76 Kg), Deepak (86 Kg), Akash Antil (125 Kg)

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Rahul Aware (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (62 Kg), Kviatkoski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustova Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Sumit Malik (125 Kg)

For all the latest PWL Season 4 News, download NewsX App

Read More