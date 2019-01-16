The first 2 days of the competition witnessed close encounters and another closely fought battle is expected when these 2 teams take to the mat. Haryana Hammers who lost out to the NCR Punjab Royals in last year final will be for a positive start to the season as they face the UP Dangal.

Haryana Hammers who lost out to the NCR Punjab Royals in last year final will be for a positive start to the season as they face the UP Dangal at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Day 3 of the Pro Wrestling League 2019. The first 2 days of the competition witnessed close encounters and another closely fought battle is expected when these 2 teams take to the mat.

Haryana Hammers have a balanced squad and will be looking towards the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kiran to lead their charge and the National champion Rajneesh (65 Kg men’s) and National championship runners-up Ravi Kumar (57 Kg men’s). Kiran will have to face Estonian Epp Mae in the 76 Kg women’s category.

UP Dangal will have high hopes from Navjot Kaur who has been in fine form recently. Navjyot won gold at the Asian Wrestling League last year to go along with her bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow. 4-time National champion Jitender (74 Kg men’s) and Sarita who won Asian cham[pionship silver medal in 2017 along with gold in multiple national championships will help the UP Dangal to trounce their opponents.

Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 Kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 Kg), Ravi Kumar (57 Kg), Tatyana Omelchenko (62 Kg), Rajneesh (65 Kg), Parveen Rana (74 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg), Ali Shabanov (86 Kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 Kg).

UP Dangal: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (53 Kg), Naveen (57 Kg), Sarita (57 Kg), Navjot Kaur (62 Kg), Pankaj Rana (65 Kg), Jitender (74 Kg), Epp Mae (76 Kg) Irakli Misituri (86 Kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 Kg).



