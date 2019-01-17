Mumbai Maharathi and MP Yodha will battle it out on Day 4 of Pro Wrestling League 2019 as they both aim to notch up a second consecutive match which will leave the winner in a strong position on the league table. Mumbai Maharathi got off to a strong start beating NCR Punjab Royals. MP Yodha came back in spectacular fashion to win against the Delhi Sultans.

Mumbai Maharathi got off to a strong start in the opening match of the season with Vinesh Phogat, Zsanett Nemeth, Sachin Rathi and Ibragim Ilyasov winning their respective bouts as Mumbai wrapped up a solid victory over holders NCR Punjab Royals. Sachin Rathi was particularly impressive as he beat the experienced Amit Dhankar to bag the Player of the match award.

MP Yodha came back in spectacular fashion against the Delhi Sultans as they revived from being 3-1 down to win the match by a final score of 4-3 bouts. “Giant-Killer” Pooja Dhanda shone on the night as she was awarded the Player of the match award for her gutsy performance against Katherina Zhydachivska. Sandeep Tomar won the final bout of the night to hand the Yodhas a victory.

Both the teams will be looking to keep the winning momentum going and obtain a stronghold in the quest for qualifying for the semi-finals and have a shot for glory come the finals day.

When and where is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM on January 17, 2019, at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Which channel will broadcast the match?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony SIX, Sony TEN3 and Sony Wah from 6:50 PM India time.

Where will the live stream of the match available?

The live streaming of the match can be accessed through Sony LIV app and Sonyliv.com.

What are the listed line-ups of the teams?



Mumbai Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 Kg), Ibragim Ilyasov (57 Kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 Kg), Harphool (65 Kg), Sachin Rathi (74 Kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Baitseev Vladisiav (125 Kg).



MP Yodha: Ritu Phogat (53 Kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 Kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg), Elise Manolova (62 Kg), Haji Aliyev (65 Kg), Vasil Mikhaillov (74 Kg), Andrea Carolina (76 Kg), Deepak (86 Kg), Akash Antil (125 Kg).

