Delhi Sultans and UP Dangal will take to the mat on Day 5 of the Pro Wrestling League 2019 to register their first points in the season. UP Dangal suffered the heaviest defeat of the current season as they were hammered 5-2 by the Haryana Hammers. Delhi Sultans were much more competitive against the MP Yodha and lost 4-3.

UP Dangal suffered the heaviest defeat of the current season as they were hammered 5-2 by the Haryana Hammers. Their star-performer Navjot Kaur was not able to take to the mat as her category was blocked out but she will be expected to participate in a very tough challenge against Sultans’ Sakshi Malik. Vanesa Kaladzinskaya and Epp Mae were the only wrestlers who managed to salvage some pride for Dangal against the Hammers. Wrestlers such as Pankaj Rana, Naveen and Jitender must show some resolve if the UP Dangal have to make an impact against Delhi Sultans.

Delhi Sultans were much more competitive against the MP Yodha as they had Yodha’s down by a score of 3-1 after 4 bouts but let their supremacy slip away and MP Yodha won 3 successive bouts to take the match. Delhi will need to see the matches through if they have to go far in the tournament and avoid a repeat of their mistakes against the MP Yodha. Delhi was also hampered by the absence of star players such as Sakshi Malik, Rahul Aware and Sumit Malik and if they manage to play in this match, Delhi’s chances for success increase massively.

This match will also bring down the curtains on the first leg of the tournament which was held for the first time ever in Panchkula. The 4 days of action saw a host of celebrities including Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar cheering on and encouraging the wrestlers. The support of local crowds for the sport was evident as spectators turned out in large numbers every day to witness the global superstars perform. The tournament will now move to Ludhiana from tomorrow before the final leg which is scheduled to begin in Greater Noida from January 24.

