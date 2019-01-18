Delhi Sultans and UP Dangal lock horns on Day 5 of the Pro Wrestling League 2019 as they aim to overcome the defeats in their respective first matches and kick-start their campaigns. This match will also bring down the curtains on the first leg of the tournament which was held for the first time ever in Panchkula. The tournament will now move to Ludhiana from tomorrow before the final leg which is scheduled to begin in Greater Noida from January 24.

Delhi Sultans were competitive against the MP Yodha as they had Yodha’s down by a score of 3-1 after 4 bouts but let their supremacy slip away and MP Yodha won 3 successive bouts to lose 4-3. Delhi will need to see the matches through if they have to go far in the tournament and avoid a repeat of their mistakes against the MP Yodha. Delhi was also hampered by the absence of star players such as Sakshi Malik, Rahul Aware and Sumit Malik and if they manage to play in this match, Delhi’s chances for success increase massively.

#PWL4: Just three and a half hours left for the action to begin on the fifth day of #ProWrestlingLeagueseason4. Today it’s Delhi Sultans who will lock horns with UP Dangal, #prowrestlingleagueseason4 #PWLSeason4 #MatLePanga @NewsX @Inkhabar pic.twitter.com/PpXVXaihJK — Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 18, 2019

UP Dangal were hammered 5-2 by the Haryana Hammers in their opening match. Their star-performer Navjot Kaur was not able to take to the mat as her category was blocked out but she will be expected to participate in a very tough challenge against Sultans’ Sakshi Malik. Vanesa Kaladzinskaya and Epp Mae will look to carry on their form while wrestlers such as Pankaj Rana, Naveen and Jitender must show some resolve if the UP Dangal plans to challenge the Delhi Sultans.

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Pankaj (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (62 Kg), Kviatkoski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustova Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Satender Malik (125 Kg).

UP Dangal: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (53 Kg), Naveen (57 Kg), Sarita (57 Kg), Navjot Kaur (62 Kg), Pankaj Rana (65 Kg), Jitender (74 Kg), Epp Mae (76 Kg) Irakli Misituri (86 Kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 Kg).

