As the action-packed first leg of the tournament winds up at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Day 5 of the 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League 2019 which will see the Delhi Sultans and UP Dangal lock horns as seek to notch up their first win of the season after they both had lost their opening matches.

As the action-packed first leg of the tournament winds up at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Day 5 of the 4th season of the Pro Wrestling League 2019 which will see the Delhi Sultans and UP Dangal lock horns as they both seek to notch up their first win of the season after they both lost their opening matches.

Delhi Sultans went down fighting against MP Yodha by a score of 4-3. The Sultans were leading 3-1 after 4 bouts but let their lead slip after conceding 3 straight matches. Pinki, Shustova Anastasia and Khetik Tsabalov won their bouts for the Sultans but the other wrestlers need to pull up their efforts if Delhi has to harbour any hopes of a comeback against UP Dangal. Sakshi Malik’s weight category was blocked out in the first match and she will be looking forward to her first appearance in the tournament.

Get ready to watch yet another exciting round of wrestling and Cheer for UP Dangal as we take on Delhi Sultans today.

.@Official_PWL #PWL4 #UPDangal #Wrestling #Wrestler pic.twitter.com/kmG4H87FFt — UP Dangal (@updangal) January 18, 2019

UP Dangal were on the wrong end of a comprehensive performance by the Haryana Hammers as they lost out by a score of 5-2. Vanesa Kaladzinskaya and Epp Mae were the only 2 winners for UP on the night and all the other wrestlers struggled to make an impact and were beaten easily. Navjot Kaur was also not involved as her weight category was also blocked out but she will relish a superstar clash with Sakshi Malik.

When and where is the match?

The match will begin from 7 PM on Friday, January 18, 2019, at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Which channel will broadcast the match?

The live coverage of the match will be available on Sony SIX, Sony TEN3 and Sony Wah.



Where will the live streaming of the match be available?

The live streaming of the match could be accessed through Sonyliv.com and Sony LIV app.

What are the listed line-ups?

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Pankaj (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (62 Kg), Kviatkoski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustova Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Satender Malik (125 Kg).

UP Dangal: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (53 Kg), Naveen (57 Kg), Sarita (57 Kg), Navjot Kaur (62 Kg), Pankaj Rana (65 Kg), Jitender (74 Kg), Epp Mae (76 Kg) Irakli Misituri (86 Kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 Kg).

For all the latest PWL Season 4 News, download NewsX App

Read More