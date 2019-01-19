MP Yodha who has won their first 2 matches in their maiden season will look to make it a hat-trick of wins as they face a confident Haryana Hammers at the Indoor stadium in Ludhiana for the second leg. Haryana Hammers were ruthless as they stomped to a 5-2 victory over UP Dangal. MP Yodha has won both their matches by an identical scoreline of 4-3.

Haryana Hammers were ruthless as they stomped to a 5-2 victory over UP Dangal in their only match so far this season. Ravi Kumar was awarded the player of the match in the win and will be confident of repeating or bettering his performance. Rajneesh and Anastasia Nichita were also instrumental and would again play an important role in deciding the outcome of this fixture.

MP Yodha has won both their matches against Delhi Sultans and Mumbai Maharathi by an identical scoreline of 4-3. Sandeep Tomar, Haji Aliyev and Pooja Dhanda have been the most consistent performers for them and will be looking to keep up the winning momentum. A win should see them very close to sealing a semi-final berth as they sit atop the league table.

Category Haryana Hammers MP Yodha 53 Kg Female Seema Ritu Phogat 57 Kg Male Ravi Kumar Sandeep Tomar 57 Kg Female Anastasia Nichita Pooja Dhanda 62 Kg Female Tatyana Omelchenko Elise Manolova 65 Kg Male Rajneesh Haji Aliyev 74 Kg Male Parveen Rana Vasil Mikhailov 76 Kg Female Kiran Andrea Olaya 86 Kg Male Ali Shabanov Deepak 125 Kg Male Khotsianivski Aleksander Akash Antil

