After the successful completion of the first leg of the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League 2019, the action will now move from Panchkula to Ludhiana and will begin with the exciting encounter between MP Yodha and Haryana Hammers. MP Yodha sits pretty on top of the table after successive victories, while, Haryana Hammers, on the other hand, gunned down the UP Dangal.

MP Yodha sits pretty on top of the table after successive victories against Mumbai Maharathi and Delhi Sultans and a victory in this match will almost guarantee a smooth passage into the semi-finals of the tournament. Pooja Dhanda and Haji Aliyev have been the star performers for the Yodha and will be the biggest threat against the Hammers.

Haryana Hammers, on the other hand, gunned down the UP Dangal in their fixture till now by a score of 5-2. Rajneesh performed exceptionally and won by technical superiority courtesy of a 16 point lead and will be looking to continue his form in this match as well. Along with Rajneesh, Anastasia Nichita was also impressive and would be a tough challenge.

When and where will the match be played?

The match will be played from 7 PM onwards at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana.

Where will the live coverage of the match be shown?

The live coverage of the match will be available on Sony SIX, Sony TEN3 and Sony Wah. The live streaming of the match can be accessed through Sonyliv.com and Sony LIV app.



What are the listed line-ups?

MP Yodha: Ritu Phogat (53 Kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 Kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg), Elise Manolova (62 Kg), Haji Aliyev (65 Kg), Vasil Mikhaillov (74 Kg), Andrea Olaya (76 Kg), Deepak (86 Kg), Akash Antil (125 Kg).

Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 Kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 Kg), Ravi Kumar (57 Kg), Tatyana Omelchenko (62 Kg), Rajneesh (65 Kg), Parveen Rana (74 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg), Ali Shabanov (86 Kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 Kg).

