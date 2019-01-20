Pro Wrestling League Season 4 Delhi Sultans vs NCR Punjab Royals when and where to watch: After the victorious game against UP Dangal, Delhi Sultans will lock horns against NCR Punjab Royals at the Indoor Stadium, Pokhawal Road, Ludhiana. Both the teams will be looking forward to bag the match in order to maintain a strong position and a better hold on the league points table. Delhi Sultans-led by Bajrang Punia will put all their efforts in order to maintain their winning streak, while on the other side NCR Punjab Royals will fight it out to mark the first win of the tournament.

Pro Wrestling League Season 4 Delhi Sultans vs NCR Punjab Royals: The Delhi Sultans, who upset the UP Dangal in a nail-biting encounter, will today lock horns against NCR Punjab Royals at the Indoor Stadium, Pokhawal Road, Ludhiana. The live action will begin at 7 pm (IST), where national and international wrestlers will grapple each other. Today, all eyes will be on star wrestler Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who have been performing brilliantly.

In the previous match Sakshi Malik of Delhi Sultans bagged the victory for her team in the low scoring decider against star player of UP Dangal, Navjot Kaur and Pankaj also showed a power packed performance against Naveen by a noticeable difference of 7-0 while on the other hand, NCR Punjab Royals lost their debut match in the season but Bajrang Punia and Dato Marsagishvili showed a power packed performance and marked victory in their respective bouts but this time NCR Punjab Royals need to play a more energetically in order to win the game against Delhi Sultans.

Today, both the teams will look forward to bag victory in order to maintain a strong position and a better hold on the league points table. On one side, Delhi Sultans will put all their efforts in order to maintain their winning streak while on the other side NCR Punjab Royals will fight it out to mark their first win the tournament and maintain a better position at the league points table.

Here is how you can catch the LIVE action of Pro Wrestling League Season 4:

When and where the Pro Wrestling League season 4 match between Delhi Sultans vs NCR Punjab Royals will be played?

The Delhi Sultans vs NCR Punjab Royals will lock horns at the Indoor Stadium, Pokhawal Road, Ludhiana. The match will commence at 7 pm and both the sides have geared up for the game.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 4 Delhi Sultans vs NCR Punjab Royals match?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 4 can be streamed live on Sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 4 live match between Delhi Sultans vs NCR Punjab Royals?

The Pro Wrestling League season 4 match between Delhi Sultans vs NCR Punjab Royals will be telecasted live on Sony Six, SONY Ten 3.

When and what time does Delhi Sultans vs NCR Punjab Royals start?

The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will begin at 7:00 PM every day. You can also catch the live bout by bout updates right here on www.newsx.com.

Here are the squads for NCR Punjab Royals Vs Delhi Sultans:

NCR Punjab Royals: Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathee (57 Kg), Bajrang Puniya (65 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Amit Dhankhar (74 Kg), Alina Stadnik Makhynia (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg)

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Rahul Aware (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (64 Kg), Kwiatkowski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustovo Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Sumit Malik (125 Kg)

