At the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Haryana's Panchkula on Thursday, MP Yodha defeated Mumbai Maharathi by 4-3 in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL 4) season 4. The crowed witnessed exciting battles of Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Elise Monolova, Deepak Punia and Baltseev Vladislav, who notched wins and points for thier sides. But it was Sandeep Tomar, who sealed the victory for MP Yodha in last few minutes for the match.

The Day 4 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL 4) season 4, was full of thrill and entertainment as MP Yodha clinched victory from the jaws of Mumbai Maharathi. The match was played at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Haryana’s Panchkula, where MP Yodha surpassed Mumbai Maharathi’s by inches. Maharathi started the match on a good note as they won the toss and blocked 74 Kg category, while MP Yodha chose the 86 kg category.

Both the teams had star wrestlers on their sides including Vinesh Phogat, Ritu Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Sachin Rathi, Deepak Punia. But it was Sandeep Tomar who drew the winning line between Mumbai and MP. Sandeep Tomar won the last bout in the last minutes and notched the victory for his side.

For his brilliant and outstanding performance, Sandeep Tomar was named as Player of the Match, who propelled his side towards victory.

