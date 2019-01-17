The Day 4 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL 4) season 4, was full of thrill and entertainment as MP Yodha clinched victory from the jaws of Mumbai Maharathi. The match was played at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Haryana’s Panchkula, where MP Yodha surpassed Mumbai Maharathi’s by inches. Maharathi started the match on a good note as they won the toss and blocked 74 Kg category, while MP Yodha chose the 86 kg category.
Both the teams had star wrestlers on their sides including Vinesh Phogat, Ritu Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Sachin Rathi, Deepak Punia. But it was Sandeep Tomar who drew the winning line between Mumbai and MP. Sandeep Tomar won the last bout in the last minutes and notched the victory for his side.
For his brilliant and outstanding performance, Sandeep Tomar was named as Player of the Match, who propelled his side towards victory.
