Pro Wrestling League season 4 Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi: When and Where to watch, live coverage and streaming details

The 4th season of Pro Wrestling League will get underway today as the first leg of the competition begins in Panchkula. The first match of the tournament will see the defending champions NCR Punjab Royals go head-to-head

against Mumbai Maharathi, as they begin their quest for a third consecutive title.

This fixture will see some exciting match-ups as national superstars such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Amit

Dhankar will all be in action and will be looking to provide an exciting and fiery start to the competition at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

#PWL4: Another action packed season of the #ProWrestlingLeague starts today. Live and exclusive on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3, 7pm onwards#MatLePanga pic.twitter.com/o4cZ0OqrJ3 — Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 13, 2019

Punjab Royals’ title defence will be spearheaded by Commonwealth and Asian games gold medallist Bajrang Punia who will be competing in the 65 Kg men’s category where he will square up against last year’s national champion Harphool in what is expected to be a riveting encounter.

Mumbai Maharathi will be relying on Vinesh Phogat who also won Commonwealth and Asian games gold medals last year to lead their charge in the campaign. Vinesh will be competing in the 53 Kg women’s category and she will go face-to-face with last year’s national championship’s silver medallist Anju.

The other bouts to watch out for include Junior-level national champion Sachin Rathi (MM) vs national champion Amit Dhankar (PR) and European champion Baitseev Vladislav (MM) vs Commonwealth Games silver medallist Korey Jarvis (PR).

When and where is the match?

The match will begin at 7 PM India time on Monday, January 14, 2019, at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Which channel will broadcast the match?

The live coverage of the match will be available from 7 PM on Sony SIX (English) and Sony TEN3 and Sony Wah (Hindi).

Where can you stream the match online?

The live streaming will be through the Sony LIV app and Sonyliv.com.

What are the complete line-ups of players?

Mumbai Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 Kg), Ibragim Ilyasov (57 Kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 Kg), Harphool (65 Kg), Sachin Rathi (74 Kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Baitseev Vladisiav (125 Kg).

NCR Punjab Royals: Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathi (57 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Bajrang Punia (65 Kg), Amit Dhankar (74 Kg), Alina Stadnik Makhynia (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg).

