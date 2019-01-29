With the group stages coming to an exciting end, the first semi-final will see a repeat of the last match of group stages between Punjab Royals and UP Dangal. Both teams will certainly be aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses having played against each other yesterday.

With the group stages coming to an exciting end, the first semi-final will see a repeat of the last match of group stages between Punjab Royals and UP Dangal. Both teams will certainly be aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses having played against each other yesterday.

Punjab Royals emerged as table toppers courtesy of their win yesterday and will be confident of imitating the result and reaching the final as they strive for a 3rd successive title. Bajrang Punia, Anita, Dato Marsagishvili and Mimi Hristova were the winners for the Royals while Korey Jarvis, Anju and Amit Dhankar lost out. With the semi-finals and final scheduled to involve all 9 weight categories, every wrestler needs to be in top form to seal the deal for their team.

UP Dangal qualified for the semi-finals despite starting the last league game bottom of the table. UP knew that a victory or a loss with a score of 4-3 bouts will see them through based on total bouts won in the group stages. They were trailing 4-2 going into the final bout where Jitender beat Amit Dhankar to send UP Dangal through. However, they will have to pull up their socks in the semi-finals if they want to have a genuine chance to beat the table-toppers and reach the finals.

When and where is the match?

The match will begin at 7 PM on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

Where can you watch the live match?

The live coverage of the match will be on Sony Six, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Wah. The live streaming will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

What are the line-ups?

Punjab Royals: Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathi (57 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Bajrang Punia (65 Kg), Amit Dhankar (74 Kg), Cynthia Vescan (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg).

UP Dangal: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (53 Kg), Naveen (57 Kg), Sarita (57 Kg), Navjot Kaur (62 Kg), Pankaj Rana (65 Kg), Jitendra (74 Kg), Epp Mae (76 Kg) Irakli Misituri (86 Kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 Kg).

For all the latest PWL Season 4 News, download NewsX App

Read More