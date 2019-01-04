PWL 2019 players draft LIVE updates: The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is back with its fourth season and the players draft for the new season will be held today in Gurugram. The draft will officially begin the countdown to the tournament which will run from Monday, January 14, to Thursday, January 31, 2019. MP Yodhas will be a new entrant this year along with the regulars Delhi Sultans, UP Dangal, Haryana Hammers, Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals.

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is back with its fourth season and the players draft for the new season will be held today in Gurugram. The draft will officially begin the countdown to the tournament which will run from Monday, January 14, to Thursday, January 31, 2019. MP Yodhas will be a new entrant this year along with the regulars Delhi Sultans, UP Dangal, Haryana Hammers, Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals. The teams will be looking to bring in experienced names and could also gamble on young but exciting prospects who may be overlooked by other teams.

The tournament brings together champions and youngsters from around the world and provides them with an opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of a global audience.

The stars who would be involved in the draft process will include Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik, young sensation Pooja Dhanda and Bajrang Punia.

