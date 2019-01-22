PWL 4 Delhi Sultans vs Haryana Hammers LIVE updates: Haryana Hammers have got off to a flying start in the ongoing edition of Pro Wrestling League (PWL) and they will look to maintain the winning streak when they face Delhi Sultans in Ludhiana. On the other hand, Delhi Sultans have seen a mix of form after losing two of their three fixtures and they would want to get back to winning ways in the forthcoming encounter.

PWL 4 Delhi Sultans vs Haryana Hammers LIVE updates: Delhi Sultans will lock horns with the in-tune Haryana Hammers at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. While Hammers are currently having a dream run with consecutive wins against UP Dangal and MP Yodha, Sultans will look to continue their winning momentum after their first win against Punjab Royals in their last encounter. Delhi Sultans had lost against MP Yodha in their first match of the Pro Wrestling League Season 4. As for the fans, today’s match will witness a world-class bout between world champion Azerbaijan’s Tayana Omelchenko and India Sakshi Malik in the 62 kg match.

Another interesting bout will happen in the 53kg category where Seema of Haryana Hammers will take on Delhi’s Pinki, who thumped 2017 World Champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in an earlier clash. In the men’s 57 category Ravi Kumar will fight it out with Delhi Pankaj, however, given Ravi’s performance in the league so far, after his one-sided affair with Sandeep Tomar in his last bout, he will definitely hold dominance in the game.

In the 65kg category, though chances for Hammers’ Rajneesh to cause an upset against Delhi’s Kviatkovski Andrey, he will walk onto the mat with exuding confidence to achieve the impossible. While coaches of both the teams have expressed confidence before the match, Hammers co-owner Bhupender said that his side was more balanced and will leave no stone unturned to win the title this year. On the other hand, Delhi coach, Sujeet Maan has warned the Hammers to look out for Pinki and Katherina Zhydachivska.

