On day 9 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL4) Season 4, it is going to be a breathtaking game between Delhi Sultans and Haryana Hammers. Both the teams will look forward to bag victory in order to level up their position at the league points table. In the high-octane battle, all eyes will be on marquee contestants - Sakshi Malik and Ravi Kumar.

On day 9 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 4, Haryana Hammers will head into a fierce contest with Delhi Sultans on January 22 at the Indoor Stadium at Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. After securing a thumping victory in both previous matches, Haryana Hammers will now look to nail down Delhi Sultans in the upcoming game in a bid to have a strong hold on the league points table with a third consecutive win in the Pro wrestling League Season 4. On the other hand, Delhi Sultans will face a hard fight in order to survive and maintain better position at the league points table as they have lost two previous matches out of three in the tournament and have a bleak chance of making it to the semifinals.

Haryana Hammers showed a dynamic performance and a brilliant set of skills and triumphed over both Delhi Sultans and MP Yodha. Star player Ravi Kumar along with Ali Shabanov and Anastasia Nichita had played breathtakingly helping their team to back-to-back victories in all the bouts they have played till now in the tournament.

In their last game, Delhi Sultans got thrashed by NCR Punjab Royals. Khetik Tsabalov, Sakshi Malik have performed phenomenally in the tournament so far. All eyes will be on the superstars yet again as they will look to thwart the opposition’s challenge and bag an easy victory for their side.

Here are the squads for today’s game:

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Rahul Aware (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (64 Kg), Kwiatkowski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustovo Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Sumit Malik (125 Kg)

Haryana Hammers: Ravi Kumar(57 kg), Rajneesh(65 kg), Praveen Rana(74 kg), Ali Shabanov(86 kg), Khetsianivski Aleksander(125 kg), Seema(53 kg), Anastasia Nichita(57 kg), Tatyana Omechenko(62 kg), Kiran(76 kg)

