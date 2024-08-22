India and Poland Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership During Historic Visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a landmark visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent trip to Poland marked a significant milestone in India-Poland relations, as both countries decided to elevate their bilateral ties to the level of a strategic partnership. This visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years, coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, making it a historic event of great significance.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, held extensive discussions in Warsaw, focusing on a wide range of issues including trade, investment, defense, security, science and technology, and cultural exchanges. The leaders also shared their perspectives on pressing regional and global issues, underscoring their mutual commitment to upholding peace and a rules-based international order.

Elevating Relations to Strategic Partnership

One of the key outcomes of the visit was the decision to elevate India-Poland relations to a strategic partnership. This significant move is expected to strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including trade, defense, cybersecurity, and health. The two leaders also agreed to formulate and execute a comprehensive five-year action plan (2024-2028) to guide bilateral collaboration across these sectors.

Commitment to Global Peace and Security

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Tusk expressed their deepest concern over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, highlighting its devastating humanitarian consequences. They reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, consistent with international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In line with their commitment to global peace, both leaders also emphasized the importance of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. They reinforced their support for international law of the sea, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), ensuring respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation to benefit maritime security and international peace and stability.

Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation

As Poland prepares to assume the Presidency of the European Union Council next year, both nations are actively negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU. The visit also saw progress on a Social Security Agreement, which is expected to facilitate smoother work conditions for professionals working in each other’s countries.

Conclusion of a Historic Visit

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Poland has been hailed as “historic and very successful” by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). MEA Secretary (West), Tanmaya Lal, emphasized that this visit has laid a strong foundation for the future of India-Poland relations. Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, expressed his gratitude to the Polish people and government, stating that India looks forward to deepening its business and cultural ties with Poland.

Following his successful visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi has now embarked on the second leg of his journey, with a visit to Ukraine. This visit to Ukraine marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Poland has not only strengthened bilateral relations but also underscored India’s commitment to global peace and stability. As both nations look forward to closer collaboration in various fields, the future of India-Poland relations appears brighter than ever.