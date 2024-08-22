Sexta-feira, Agosto 23, 2024

Kamala Harris to Make Historic Speech at the Democratic National Convention Amid Intense Election Battle

As the Democratic National Convention (DNC) draws to a close, Kamala Harris is set to deliver the most significant speech of her political career, accepting the Presidential nomination. Harris, the first Black and South Asian female Vice President in American history, follows a powerful endorsement from President Joe Biden, who praised her as “tough, experienced, and full of integrity.” Former President Barack Obama rephrased his famous campaign slogan to “Yes, She Can,” and Michelle Obama described Harris’s journey as the “embodiment of the American story.”

The DNC has been filled with emotional moments, including a heartfelt farewell to Biden and a touching moment involving Tim Walz, the Vice Presidential nominee, and his neurodivergent son, Gus, who moved the audience with his pride and emotion. The chemistry between Harris and Walz has energized the Democratic base, with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey adding to the momentum by endorsing Harris for the presidency.

Harris’s speech will likely highlight her past experiences and vision for America’s future, focusing on crucial issues like immigration, economic recovery, and uniting a divided nation. With polls showing a narrow lead for Harris over Republican rival Donald Trump, the upcoming election is expected to be fiercely contested, with immigration emerging as a central issue.

