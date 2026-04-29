LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
honeymoon murder crude oil prices EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal honeymoon murder crude oil prices EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal honeymoon murder crude oil prices EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal honeymoon murder crude oil prices EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
honeymoon murder crude oil prices EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal honeymoon murder crude oil prices EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal honeymoon murder crude oil prices EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal honeymoon murder crude oil prices EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal
LIVE TV
Live

Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On NDA Vs Congress-DMK Big Contest, Rangasamy Eyes Rare Comeback

🕒 Updated: April 29, 2026 14:20:05 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates: Tight Contest Predicted As Regional Parties Hold Key Edge, Big Faces In Focus

Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates
Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates

The 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections have reached a decisive moment as exit polls begin to trickle in today , offering the first glimpse into voter sentiment across the Union Territory. The early projections indicate a competitive election which will determine the outcome through the participation of regional parties and their alliances. The early trends show a battle between national parties and regional factions who possess strong local support because their votes will determine the election results. Political analysts believe that Puducherry’s electoral system will produce multiple winning candidates through its dual system of local leadership control and political party alliances.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance, which Chief Minister N. Rangasamy leads through his All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) party, seeks to win its second consecutive term, which remains an uncommon achievement in Puducherry’s political history of “revolving door” governance. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which combines the Congress and DMK parties, has created a strong opposition because it relies on anti-incumbency and the demand for full statehood to win support. 

Exit poll results show that voter turnout patterns will create major effects on the election outcome. Voter turnout at higher rates in constituencies leads to a preference for changing leadership, while other areas demonstrate a desire for established leadership to continue. Grassroots mobilization and localized campaigning will create advantages for regional political organizations. 

The calculation of alliance members remains another important component. The success of pre-election alliances to unite voters depends on their ability to establish partner relationships, which will drive community support. The uncertainty of seat projections exists because various organizations present different sets of seat estimation results.

The approaching counting day has created anticipation about the results, which will show whether Puducherry voters will support one candidate or create another coalition government. The ongoing situation will provide updates that include predictions about individual election results and details about how candidates performed and how important political figures responded.

FAQs

1. What do exit polls for Puducherry 2026 show?

Exit polls show a close election race because no candidate has established a definite lead and regional parties will determine the election outcome.

2. When will the official results be announced?

The official results will be declared on the Election Commission’s scheduled counting day.

3. Are regional parties important in Puducherry elections?

Yes, regional parties often influence outcomes significantly due to strong local support.

4. Can exit polls be trusted?

Exit polls show general voting patterns because they do not guarantee exact electoral outcomes, which will show different results.

5. What factors are influencing the 2026 elections?

The main factors that affect the election results include voter turnout and alliance strategies and local leadership and governance issues.

Live Updates

  • 14:01 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    Puducherry Exit Polls LIVE Updates : Puducherry Achieves a Record Voter Turnout of 89.87%

    Puducherry recorded a record 89.87 polling percentage in the April 9 Assembly elections, the highest since 1964, the year of the first election after the territory’s merger with India after independence.

  • 14:00 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    Puducherry Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Today's Exit Polls Will Be Available

    The Puducherry Assembly elections have drawn attention to India’s smallest yet politically unstable legislative body because exit polls will be announced today on April 29. The Union Territory has maintained its reputation for coalition disruptions because its 30 elected positions lead to changing political alliances and personality conflicts. The election on April 9 established a new competitive election that will receive intense media coverage.

  • 13:55 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    Puducherry Exit Polls LIVE Updates: At 91.81%, Puducherry Has The Highest Third-Gender Voter Turnout

    According to Election Commission data, Puducherry had the greatest third-gender voter turnout in the most recent Assembly elections, with 91.81% of 139 registered voters casting ballots.

Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On NDA Vs Congress-DMK Big Contest, Rangasamy Eyes Rare Comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On NDA Vs Congress-DMK Big Contest, Rangasamy Eyes Rare Comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On NDA Vs Congress-DMK Big Contest, Rangasamy Eyes Rare Comeback
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On NDA Vs Congress-DMK Big Contest, Rangasamy Eyes Rare Comeback
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On NDA Vs Congress-DMK Big Contest, Rangasamy Eyes Rare Comeback
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On NDA Vs Congress-DMK Big Contest, Rangasamy Eyes Rare Comeback

QUICK LINKS