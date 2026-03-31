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LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler End Powerplay At 54/1

🕒 Updated: March 31, 2026 20:00:26 IST
✍️ Written by: Vishal Pushkar

IPL 2026 Match 4 features a high-stakes clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium as Punjab Kings host Gujarat Titans. Following their heartbreaking 2025 final loss, Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab side is on a mission for redemption, while Shubman Gill’s Titans aim to prove their road-warrior reputation and secure a second title.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL Match Number 4 (X)
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL Match Number 4 (X)

LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans. 

Two of the most followed sides of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, are set to clash in a ‘stern’ contest in match No. 4 of the tournament on Tuesday, March 31, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in New Chandigarh.

The Punjab Kings have just one objective – to make it all the way this year. They reached the finals in the previous round but were just edged out of their first title by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who ended their trophy drought after 18 years. With the remarkable leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab franchise is surely eyeing the chance to claim the trophy in 2026.

Gujarat Titans, conversely, will approach the match as the away team, yet they are known for defeating rivals on their home ground. The team captained by Shubman Gill seemed poised to reach their third IPL final in the 2025 season, but had to exit in the Eliminator. Yet, a new season will provide them with a chance, which may also award them their second trophy.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Players:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact subs: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra

Check out live score and updates here:

Live Updates

  • 01:17 (IST) 01 Apr 2026

    LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard: GT 47/1 (5)

    Gujarat Titans need to finish the powerplay well. They are still under par as per the ongoing standards in T20 cricket. Even though they have lost a wicket, boundaries must come successively. 

  • 01:09 (IST) 01 Apr 2026

    LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard: OUT!!! - Sudharsan Departs

    Marco Jansen is in the attack for the Punjab Kings. OUT!!! First wicket for Punjab Kings. Sai Sudharsan got a top edge as the ball flew into Shreyas Iyer’s hands. GT 37/1 (3.4)

  • 01:01 (IST) 01 Apr 2026

    LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard: GT 23/0 (2)

    Three boundaries from the bat of Shubman Gill in the over. The captain looks in great touch. Bartlett bowled two overpitched deliveries and paid the price but the shot on the last delivery was a class apart.

  • 00:56 (IST) 01 Apr 2026

    LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard: GT 9/0 (1)

    Steady start with a boundary as Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan collect nine runs in the first over of the innings. Arshdeep Singh bowled a good first over. Xavier Bartlett to bowl the second over.

  • 00:42 (IST) 01 Apr 2026

    LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI):

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

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LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler End Powerplay At 54/1

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LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler End Powerplay At 54/1

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LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler End Powerplay At 54/1
LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler End Powerplay At 54/1
LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler End Powerplay At 54/1
LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler End Powerplay At 54/1

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