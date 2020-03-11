Aanchal Khurana, who won the title of Roadies season 8 is popularly known for her acting skills in the television industry. Aanchal soon after bagging the trophy of Roadies made her debut in the television industry and gained immense popularity for her negative role. Aanchal and Paras have already worked in their previous reality show of MTV, Roadies. Hence her fan expects her to win Paras, heart, by taking benefit of earlier experience with him.
Apart from her acting skills, Aanchal is also known for her strict workout and daily routine she follows every day without any fail.
What is the age of Aanchal Khurana ?
Aanchal Khurana, resident of Delhi has celebrated 29 birthdays till date. Aanchal is a popular face of the television industry and has made an entry in the Colors reality show, Mujhse Shadi Karogy.
What is the date of birth of Aanchal Khurana ?
Born and brought up in Delhi this popular personality celebrates her birthdate in the month of August dated 6th every year.
What is the height of Aanchal Khurana ?
Aanchal Kurana’s height is approximately 5’2″. She always appreciates her personality and carries herself with full confidence.
What is the weight of Aanchal Khurana ?
Aanchal weighs up to 50 kilograms. which according to her is perfect and she keeps herself toned by maintaining a strict daily routine.
What is Aanchal Khurana 's net worth?
Aanchal , who started her carrier as a participant in MTV’s reality show, Roadies. Aanchal earns up to $100,000 – $1M which is sufficient for maintaining her lifestyle.
What is the name of Aanchal Khurana 's first boyfriend?
Aanchal has never made her relationship status known to her public and according to the sources, she is not dating any guy.
What is the name of Aanchal Khurana 's Husband?
Aanchal Khurana is just 29 years of age and unmarried .aanchal is more focused to build her carrier and therefore she is not into dating.
Which is Aanchal Khurana 's first movie?
Aanchal has made several television serials and is in return highly praised by her fans for her acting skills and perfect dialogue delivery, Aanchal has not made her debut in the Bollywood industry, hence she Has not done any Movie.
What are the hit songs of Aanchal Khurana ?
Palak has not made her appearance in any of the songs yet. But whenever she will get the opportunity she will for sure come up to the expectations of her fans.
What are the top movies of Aanchal Khurana ?
Aanchal has not done any Movies. She is popular for her negative role in her serials like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Santoshi Maa, Zindagi Ki Mehek and so on.