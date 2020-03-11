Aanchal Khurana, who won the title of Roadies season 8 is popularly known for her acting skills in the television industry. Aanchal soon after bagging the trophy of Roadies made her debut in the television industry and gained immense popularity for her negative role. Aanchal and Paras have already worked in their previous reality show of MTV, Roadies. Hence her fan expects her to win Paras, heart, by taking benefit of earlier experience with him.

Apart from her acting skills, Aanchal is also known for her strict workout and daily routine she follows every day without any fail.