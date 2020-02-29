Adaa Khan the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant, has been in the public eye for over a decade now with her first acting role in Palampur express which aired back in 2009, she appeared in various television serials ever since and is fondly remembered by her fans primarily because of her run as Naadin Sheesha in the hit television series Naagin, a role she has made her own and has 5 awards for her portrayal to prove it as well.

Adaa Khan is one of the most recognizable faces in the television Indian television industry that is praised equally for her acting skills as well as her undeniable beauty.