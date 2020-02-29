Adaa Khan the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant, has been in the public eye for over a decade now with her first acting role in Palampur express which aired back in 2009, she appeared in various television serials ever since and is fondly remembered by her fans primarily because of her run as Naadin Sheesha in the hit television series Naagin, a role she has made her own and has 5 awards for her portrayal to prove it as well.
Adaa Khan is one of the most recognizable faces in the television Indian television industry that is praised equally for her acting skills as well as her undeniable beauty.
What is the age of Adaa Khan?
Adaa Khan is one of the younger stars in the television industry turning 30 just last year, which too looks like an overstating of age in her case when we look at her appearance.
What is the date of birth of Adaa Khan?
The actor was born in 1989 in the hot month of May, which is reflected in each of the roles she has played as the actor at all times manages to turn the temperature up with her presence.
What is the height of Adaa Khan?
The actor stands at 5 feet 4 inch which is 163 meters, which makes her look intimidating when she plays a negative role as she did in Naagin, despite not being the tallest she is relatively taller than her contemporaries.
What is the weight of Adaa Khan?
Adaa Khan has managed to remain fit at all times during her career yet her exact weight is unknown, however, her weight approximately is 55 kgs which in pounds is 121 lbs
What is Adaa Khan's net worth?
The actor earns big bucks from her acting roles and her brand endorsements by which she has managed to create a net worth of somewhere between 1 million to 5 million US dollars.
What is the name of Adaa Khan's first boyfriend?
The actor is officially single yet in her recent interview while promoting Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 she hinted that she might have found someone in Bulgaria while shooting for the stunt-based reality show.
What is the name of Adaa Khan's Husband?
Adaa Khan’s marital is still unmarried, however since she recently hinted that she found someone, hopes are high that it may turn into something special and get her to tie the knot.
Which is Adaa Khan's first movie?
The actor is yet to make her big-screen debut, but with her recent appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi the doors for Adaa in movies have opened up big time and she might feature in a film soon.
What are the hit songs of Adaa Khan?
Adaa Khan for the most part of her career has worked in daily soaps, which has kept her away from featuring in songs and she hasn’t featured in a song yet, but her fans do make videos in which her scenes are clipped together to a song.
What are the top movies of Adaa Khan?
The actor hasn’t made her film debut yet so her top and the best film is yet to come, and hopefully, she will be seen in a film soon.