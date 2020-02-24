The beautiful and gorgeous Anita Hassanandani never fails to impress her fans through whatever character she portrays in all her shows. The 38 – year-old actress made jaws drop with her utter beauty and brilliant acting in Naagin 3. And as we all know, the third season of Naagin soared high on the TRP charts.
Anita Hasanandani is one of those actresses who are very much liked in both Bollywood and TV. Anita Hasanandani has appeared in many Bollywood films so far, but she has been active on the small screen for a long time. She is an all-rounder actress who not just did acting but also was a standup comedian on the reality show. She makes her fans updated by being on the screen through different platforms.
What is the age of Anita Hassanandani?
Admiring people by her looks and making them unable to identify her age, Anita Hassanandani is 40.
What is the date of birth of Anita Hassanandani?
Anita Hassanandani’s famous television actress was born on14 April 1980.
What is the height of Anita Hassanandani?
The actress who did several roles in Television and Bollywood industry is 5 feet 4 inches tall. She charm the viewers in each and every attire she carries, and set up the trends.
What is the weight of Anita Hassanandani?
Anita Hasanandani is 56 Kg approximately, making weight is just a number and going multiple roles all over the industry.
What is Anita Hassanandani's net worth?
Television actress, Hassanandani’s net worth is $69 Million at the age of 39 years old. She earned the money being a professional TV Actress.
What is the name of Anita Hassanandani's first boyfriend?
Eijas Khan is the first love of Anita Hasanandani, whom she met at the set of Kkavyanjali.
What is the name of Anita Hassanandani's Husband?
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, are one of the most endearing couples of the television. Both of them have a crazy love story. And looks great together.
Which is Anita Hassanandani's first movie?
Anita Hassanandani did debut in Bollywood by Tall, after which she did numerous movies which were great hits especially Krishna Cottage as Shanti.
What are the hit songs of Anita Hassanandani?
Nede Nede, Tere Dil Ka Rishta, Kabhi Na Sukoon Aaya, Kya Pyaar Karoge Mujhse, Tera Dilbar Tera Saathi and many more are some of the hit songs of Anita Hasanandani.
What are the top movies of Anita Hassanandani?
Krishna Cottage, Kuch to hai, Yeh Dil, Koi Aap Sa. Nuvvu Nenu are the top movies of Anita Hasanandani.