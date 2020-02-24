The beautiful and gorgeous Anita Hassanandani never fails to impress her fans through whatever character she portrays in all her shows. The 38 – year-old actress made jaws drop with her utter beauty and brilliant acting in Naagin 3. And as we all know, the third season of Naagin soared high on the TRP charts.

Anita Hasanandani is one of those actresses who are very much liked in both Bollywood and TV. Anita Hasanandani has appeared in many Bollywood films so far, but she has been active on the small screen for a long time. She is an all-rounder actress who not just did acting but also was a standup comedian on the reality show. She makes her fans updated by being on the screen through different platforms.