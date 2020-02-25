Bigg Boss 13 finalist, throughout her Bigg Boss journey, was claimed to be an independent player throughout. Arti Singh came into limelight after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 this year. Earlier she did many serials along with her participation in the reality show Box Cricket League. Arti Singh bagged her fans from her portrayal in the TV serial Parichay. Arti is very passionate about her work and makes sure to give her a hundred percent in every task she gets to perform. After watching Bigg Boss we get to know that Arti is very loyal to her friends by remaining supportive and helpful.