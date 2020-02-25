Bigg Boss 13 finalist, throughout her Bigg Boss journey, was claimed to be an independent player throughout. Arti Singh came into limelight after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 this year. Earlier she did many serials along with her participation in the reality show Box Cricket League. Arti Singh bagged her fans from her portrayal in the TV serial Parichay. Arti is very passionate about her work and makes sure to give her a hundred percent in every task she gets to perform. After watching Bigg Boss we get to know that Arti is very loyal to her friends by remaining supportive and helpful.
What is the age of Arti Singh?
Growing and improving herself each day passionate character, Arti Singh is 34 years of age. As she is adding up to her age each year she works hard to make her family and fans proud.
What is the date of birth of Arti Singh?
Arti Singh’s date of birth is 1st of January, which is celebrated by the entire universe as New Year.
What is the height of Arti Singh?
The popular face of the television industry, Arti Singh is 5’5” tall and was recently seen celebrating Birthdate of Karan Singh Grover, one who supported her while she was inside Bigg Boss house.
What is the weight of Arti Singh?
Arti Singh, who was said to eat more in the Bigg Boss house by all the inmates weighs up to 53 kilograms. After the finale, Arti Singh was swamped by her followers at restaurants which clearly dep[icts her love for food.
What is Arti Singh's net worth?
Though Arti was considered to be one of the weak players inside the house she stayed till finale night and was crowned as the top five contestants of Bigg Boss13.This Consistent personality has a net worth of approx 2 crores.
What is the name of Arti Singh's first boyfriend?
Arti Singh was in rumors to have a relationship with Bigg Boss13 winner, Sidharth Shukla. Arti Singh was in a serious relationship with her first boyfriend, Ayaz Khan.
What is the name of Arti Singh's Husband?
Arti Singh, who was seemed always excited about her marriage in Bigg Boss house and inmates find it a topic of discussion and used to tease her after pairing Arti and Sidharth. Arti Singh has cleared has relationship status as single and independent.
Which is Arti Singh's first movie?
Television personality Arti Singh who started her career as an actor in the year 2007 with Zee TV show Maayka, is yet to make her debut in the Bollywood industry.
What are the hit songs of Arti Singh?
Arti Singh is a well-known television actor and is not starred in any of the songs till date.
What are the top movies of Arti Singh?
Arti Singh, an independent player of the Bigg Boss House has not done any movies but is always ready and excited about her debut in Bollywood.