Bharti Singh is known as the laughter queen. She is a stand-up comedian, actress, and television personality. Bharti is playing the role of Babli Mausi / Lalli in the Kapil Sharma Show. The star has numerous comedy shows and has hosted many award functions as well. She participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Bharti basically belongs to Amritsar, Punjab, India. Singh’s mother is a Punjabi Hindu and her father is a Nepali descent. Her father died when she was a child, she has 2 siblings.

Laughter queen has also acted in a serial Pyaar Mein Twist on STAR Plus in 2011. She has done minor roles in Bollywood movies like Khiladi 786 and Sanam Re.