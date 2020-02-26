Bharti Singh is known as the laughter queen. She is a stand-up comedian, actress, and television personality. Bharti is playing the role of Babli Mausi / Lalli in the Kapil Sharma Show. The star has numerous comedy shows and has hosted many award functions as well. She participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Bharti basically belongs to Amritsar, Punjab, India. Singh’s mother is a Punjabi Hindu and her father is a Nepali descent. Her father died when she was a child, she has 2 siblings.
Laughter queen has also acted in a serial Pyaar Mein Twist on STAR Plus in 2011. She has done minor roles in Bollywood movies like Khiladi 786 and Sanam Re.
What is the age of Bharti Singh?
The age of the Bharti Singh, the laughter queen is 35 years old. She was born in the year 1984 in Amritsar, Punjab, India.
What is the date of birth of Bharti Singh?
Bharti Singh was born on 3rd July 1984 in a middle-class Hindu family. She was a child when her father passed away. Since then Bharti’s mother, Kamla Singh took care of her and her sibling.
What is the height of Bharti Singh?
Height of Bharti Singh is 1.52 meters or 5 foot. Though she is not tall her career has touched the heights. She has done extremely well in her life and is still working hard.
What is the weight of Bharti Singh?
The weight of Bharti Singh is 85kgs and her body measurements are 38-40-40. In spite of her weight and figure, she rules the heart of people. She has proved everybody that your weight does not matters until you focused on your goals.
What is Bharti Singh's net worth?
Bharti Singh is one of the highest-paid comedians in India. She approximately charges 6-7 lakhs per episode. Singh lives a luxurious life.
What is the name of Bharti Singh's boyfriend?
She dated Haarsh Limbachiya for a very long time. Their relationship was adorable. As boyfriend and girlfriend, the couple participated in 2 reality shows, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.
What is the name of Bharti Singh's Husband?
Bharti married Haarsh Limbachiya on December 3, 2017, after dating him for long. Bharti lost weight before her marriage and looked fabulous in the transformation.
Which is Bharti Singh's first movie?
Bharti Singh’s first movie was Ek Noor in 2011. It was a Punjabi movie, She has even done minor roles in Bollywood movies like Khiladi 786 and Sanam Re.
Hit characters of Bharti Singh?
Bharti Singh got her very first role in 2010 for the serial Adaalat as Arti Sinha. At present her very famous character is Babli Mausi / Lalli in the Kapil Sharma Show. Everybody loves her acting and she makes everyone laugh a lot.
What are the top movies of Bharti Singh?
Bharti Singh did her first movie in 2011 Ek Noor in Punjabi. She has done movies in Punjabi, Kannada, and Hindi. Her Punjabi movies include Yamle Jatt Yamle, Jatt and Juliet 2 and Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin. Singh has done 1 Kannada movie Rangan Style.