Deepika Singh is one of the well-known television actresses. She came into limelight with her performance in the show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. She is currently seen in Colors’ Kawach 2. She has reached a new milestone. She has completed eight years in Television Industry and still working on her new projects. The best part of her work is that she is still being shown in her past show Diya or Baati Hum on Star Utsav and some more channels across the globe. To know much about one of the most famous actresses of Indian Television read Deepika Singh’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.