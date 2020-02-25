Deepika Singh is one of the well-known television actresses. She came into limelight with her performance in the show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. She is currently seen in Colors’ Kawach 2. She has reached a new milestone. She has completed eight years in Television Industry and still working on her new projects. The best part of her work is that she is still being shown in her past show Diya or Baati Hum on Star Utsav and some more channels across the globe. To know much about one of the most famous actresses of Indian Television read Deepika Singh’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Deepika Singh?
Deepika Singh is the name that has become a famous household for all her fans and loves ones. Deepika Singh is 28 and still looks sweet 18.
What is the date of birth of Deepika Singh?
Television world’s eternally favourite bahu Deepika Singh Goyal who first tasted success in the role of Sandhya in the long-running TV serial ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ was born on 26th July 1989, in Delhi, India.
What is the height of Deepika Singh?
Being a successful actress or a perfect mother she always gives her best in her life, being supremely talented and beautiful, Deepika Singh is 5 feet 3 inches.
What is the weight of Deepika Singh?
From the longest-running show Dia or Baati Hum to supernatural show Kavach Mahashivratri, Deepika always maintained her fitness cycle is 55 Kg approximately.
What is Deepika Singh's net worth?
Deepika Singh had to face lots of issues before getting into Television Industry, later getting her path and going bit hit shows, the lady gets 20-30 Thousand per episode, that is 1 Million approximately.
What is the name of Deepika Singh's first boyfriend?
Deepika Singh feels fortunate to have a husband like Rohit Raj Goyal who has taken a break from work so that she can do a full-fledged role in a TV show. Who was her past boyfriend and is the present husband.
What is the name of Deepika Singh's Husband?
Deepika Singh got married to Rohit rule Goyal in 2014. The complete solid and crew of Diya Aur Baati Hum were a gift at the marriage venue on Mira Road. Rohit was the director of her serial however when the wedding he quit the show.
Which is Deepika Singh's first movie?
Deepika Singh yet not placed her steps towards the film industry so she didn’t have any movie yet. But by her extraordinary acting skills soon she will be getting Bollywood projects.
What are the hit songs of Deepika Singh?
Deepika Singh as haven’t done any Bollywood projects do not have any songs on the list.
What are the top movies of Deepika Singh?
No movies yet by Dipika Singh, but her wor in Television is extremely impactful for her fans.