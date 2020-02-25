Devoleena Bhattacharjee age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies: Devoleena is an Indian television actress model and dancer. She was started his career as a dancer with Dance India Dance Season 2 on Zee TV Channel. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has worked in many television serials and shows. She is very popular as a Gopi Jaggi Modi’s role in TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Recently she participated in Bigg Boss 13 and was limelight during the entire season, no matter she did not win the trophy but was at great controversies and headlines along with Rashmi Desai. To know much about Devoleena, know about Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.