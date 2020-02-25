Devoleena Bhattacharjee age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies: Devoleena is an Indian television actress model and dancer. She was started his career as a dancer with Dance India Dance Season 2 on Zee TV Channel. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has worked in many television serials and shows. She is very popular as a Gopi Jaggi Modi’s role in TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Recently she participated in Bigg Boss 13 and was limelight during the entire season, no matter she did not win the trophy but was at great controversies and headlines along with Rashmi Desai. To know much about Devoleena, know about Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Devoleena Bhattacharjee?
The beautiful lady is 29. Devoleena has charmed her fans and won hearts by her great performances in daily soaps specifically in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Working hard and giving her best is all she knows.
What is the date of birth of Devoleena Bhattacharjee?
Before becoming an actress, Devoleena has appeared in a number of plays like Miri Jiyor and many others. She p[articipated in Sangeet Natak Academy’s youth festival. The young actress was born on 22 August 1990, in Sivasagar, Assam, India.
What is the height of Devoleena Bhattacharjee?
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is 5 feet 4 inches in height. Keeping her height as a tool she gave it as a demand in the role of Gopi bahu in her daily soap, Saath Nibhana Saathiya.
What is the weight of Devoleena Bhattacharjee?
The leading lady is 52 Kg approximately, thin but strong and learning to be fit. As she met with a back spinal fracture and was really in great pain, soon she recovered and fans are waiting to see her back on television.
What is Devoleena Bhattacharjee's net worth?
Devoleena Bhattacharjee has an estimated net worth of 1 million dollars and soon been claimed to increase, after doing Bigg Boss 13. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian Television.
What is the name of Devoleena Bhattacharjee's first boyfriend?
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was rumoured to be dating her co-star in her television show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Vishal Singh.
What is the name of Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Husband?
Bahu bani Beti Devoleena Bhattacharjee is unmarried.
Which is Devoleena Bhattacharjee's first movie?
Devoleena Bhattacharjee debuted her career with Sawaare Sablo Sapne Preeto which is hosted by NDTV channel. She acted as Bani in the Series which portrays the story of 5 Punjabi sisters and she acted as the younger among the 5 sisters. Not yet had put her step in the Bollywood industry.