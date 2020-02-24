Dipika Kakar known for playing Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, has been a part of famous reality shows like Nach Baliye 8, Jhalak Dikhlaja 8 and Bigg Boss 12 where she turned out as a winner. Dipika Kakar who has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens with her role as TV actress Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum always be on-trend by her work.
Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved Television actresses and has millions of fan following. Her fans never get enough of her on her social accounts, and she always keeps them updated by posting her stunning pictures from her sets.
What is the age of Dipika Kakar?
Dipika Kakar is 33 years old.
What is the date of birth of Dipika Kakar?
Dipika Kakar was born on 6 August 1986, in Pune.
What is the height of Dipika Kakar?
Dipika Kakar is 5 feet 5 inches tall.
What is the weight of Dipika Kakar?
The actress is 54 Kg and marks a perfect body.
What is Dipika Kakar's net worth?
After doing great daily soaps and then winning Bigg Boss 12, Dipika Kakar owns a net worth of 70,000INR.
What is the name of Dipika Kakar's first boyfriend?
Raunak Samson was Dipika Kakar’s first boyfriend.
What is the name of Dipika Kakar's Husband?
Her first husband’s name was Raunak Samson, he was a flight attendant. they both were married in December 2008. She got divorced in 2012. After which she got married to Shoaib Ibrahim on 22 February 2018.
Which is Dipika Kakar's first movie?
Dipika Kakar debut in Bollywood by Paltan.
What are the hit songs of Dipika Kakar?
No songs yet