Dipika Kakar known for playing Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, has been a part of famous reality shows like Nach Baliye 8, Jhalak Dikhlaja 8 and Bigg Boss 12 where she turned out as a winner. Dipika Kakar who has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens with her role as TV actress Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum always be on-trend by her work.

Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved Television actresses and has millions of fan following. Her fans never get enough of her on her social accounts, and she always keeps them updated by posting her stunning pictures from her sets.