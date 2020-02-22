Divyanka Tripathi: Divyanka Tripathi, on Thursday has earned the best television actor award at the Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020. On a work front, Divyanka has risen to her fame after playing the role of Banu Mai Teri Dulhan. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has made her identification with incredible hosting skills in various television shows. Divayanka by her acting skills and improvement in her personality has bedazzled her fans. Reminiscing about working with Vivek Dahiya, who helmed the reality show Nach Baliye , went live on Facebook thanking all their fans and followers for showering their love and gratitude towards the couple.