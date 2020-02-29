Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame , Erica Fernandes who is currently winning the hearts of her fans by playing the character of Prerna Sharma in the Star Plus romantic series Kasauti Zindagi Ki. Erica has shown her personal interest in stitching and experimenting with clothes, which shows her interest in Fashion Designing. Apart from fashion designing and acting Fernandes has a keen interest in painting, singing and playing keyboards. Her favorite pastime is cooking bakery items. Born and brought up in Mumbai this talent takes all her work seriously and to her utmost level. Erica Fernandes, the popular face of Tollywood made her debut on Sony Tv’s most-watched serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.
What is the age of Erica Fernandes ?
An actor who keeps on growing day by day. This brilliant actor is 26 years of age. Erica, before, making her debut in television bagged beauty crown in the year 2010.
What is the date of birth of Erica Fernandes ?
Erica’s full name is Erica Jennifer Fernades and from her childhood, she aspired to become a model . Fernandes celebrates 7 May of each year as her Birthdate.
What is the height of Erica Fernandes ?
Fernandes is a perfect height model, who till the time has won awards like, Bombay Times Fresh Face, Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face 2011, Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharastra in the year 2011. the actor is blessed with a decent height of 5’5”.
What is the weight of Erica Fernandes ?
Erica, slim and perfectly toned actor has brown eyes and silky black hair, which adds grace to her beauty. The actor has a strict daily routine and healthy eating habits which weighs her 50 kilograms.
What is Erica Fernandes 's net worth?
Erica has made her debut in Tamil films also in the year 2013 before making her debut in the television industry. Erica’s net worth is 10k per episode.
What is the name of Erica Fernandes 's first boyfriend?
Multilingual Performer, Erica Fernades was rumored to date her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-actor, Shaheer Sheikh.
What is the name of Erica Fernandes 's Husband?
Erica Fernandes is still single but rumored to share a love relationship with her co-actor, Shaheer Shiekh.
Which is Erica Fernandes 's first movie?
Erica has done five Tamil Movies and two television series among which one is her currently running the show, Kasauti Zindagi Ki.actor is yet to make her debut in the Bollywood industry.
What are the hit songs of Erica Fernandes ?
As Erica has done Tamil films her hit songs lists below in the same language the most liked song of her was Hey Paaru from Galipatam movie.
What are the top movies of Erica Fernandes ?
Erica’s top Movie is in the Tamil language because she has not made her debut in the Bollywood industry. Her top movies are Galipatam, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.