Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame , Erica Fernandes who is currently winning the hearts of her fans by playing the character of Prerna Sharma in the Star Plus romantic series Kasauti Zindagi Ki. Erica has shown her personal interest in stitching and experimenting with clothes, which shows her interest in Fashion Designing. Apart from fashion designing and acting Fernandes has a keen interest in painting, singing and playing keyboards. Her favorite pastime is cooking bakery items. Born and brought up in Mumbai this talent takes all her work seriously and to her utmost level. Erica Fernandes, the popular face of Tollywood made her debut on Sony Tv’s most-watched serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.