Helly Shah: Rising star Helly Shah has been shining so brightly that she has captivated admirers around the world, including superfan from Egypt. Talking about her current role popular TV actress Helly Shah is winning the hearts of the viewers with her performance in Star Bharat’s Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. The beautiful actress is playing the double roles of Saltanat and Kaynaat in the romantic show. TV actors often shoot for 12-15 hours a day to meet the telecast deadlines and this often takes a toll on their death.
Meanwhile, Helly Sha keeps her fan updated about her life by posting frequently on her social account. To know much about the actress, read Helly Sha’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Helly Shah?
Helly Shah started her career at a very young age, she was just in 8th grade. She started with Star Plus show Gulal, and currently, she is 23. The actress has made her fan buzz and rank in the popular face of Television actress.
What is the date of birth of Helly Shah?
Helly Shah is an Indian Actress born on January 7, 1996, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. She started her career at a very young age. Working hard and giving her best is all she follows, she loves to do a different kind of roles and would love to some unusual one too.
What is the height of Helly Shah?
Helly Shah giving her best in each role she portrays and by her efforts won the Golden Petal Awards as the Best Actress. In each serial she did different roles having a completely different concept, she is 5 feet 2 inches approximately.
What is the weight of Helly Shah?
Helly Shah is a beautiful young actress winning hearts by her fabulous acting and beautiful personality. Showcasing her dance videos ion her Instagram to posting pictures from her gym makes her fans admire her for health and fitness, she is 52 Kg approx.
What is Helly Shah's net worth?
Helly Shah estimated net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million (approx), she has developed such fruitful salary by her multiple roles in some great hit of the Television Industry. The actress is considered to be one of the highest-paid Indian Television Actress.
What is the name of Helly Shah's first boyfriend?
As it is obvious that the famous celebrities are always taken into count for different linkups and breakup, similarly Helly Shah is rumored to be in relationship with Namish Taneja
What is the name of Helly Shah's Husband?
The young and beautiful actress is unmarried. Helly says she wants to work on her career before planning for any serious commitments in her life especially in terms of marriage. She is cut=rrently not in a mood to get married.
Which is Helly Shah's first movie?
The actress Helly Shah yet not placed her steps towards Bollywood as she is all up for Television Industry, and does do not have any movie in her bucket. Her fans though are really excited if they get any news regarding Helly Shah debut in Bollywood.
What are the hit songs of Helly Shah?
The actress do not have any songs on her list, as she hasn’t done any movie yet. But her works like in Swaragini made her a face of Indian Television Industry and has set a benchmark for other actresses.
What are the top movies of Helly Shah?
In her recent daily soap where she is playing a double role, she says she does not have any problem playing a double role, as such opportunities are rare. Such flexible personality is rare to have, Helly Sha, is one of them. So doing such great work soon let her give her debut in Bollywood. Currently, she does not have any movies in her bag.