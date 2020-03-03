Jannat Zubair Rahmani: Jannat Zubair Rahmani started her career as a child artist and has made a name for herself through many challenging roles she has played in recent times. Jannat started her career with the show, Dill Mill Gayee where she has a small role for herself. Later the young actress went to play roles like Phulwa and Maharani Phool Rathore in the shows Phulwa and Bharat Ke Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap respectively.

Meanwhile, the young actress is seen a lot on TikTok where Jannat has the following base of over 15 Million followers. Other than acting Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a good singer and a voice artist. To know much about Jannat Zubair Rahmani read about her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.