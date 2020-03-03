Jannat Zubair Rahmani: Jannat Zubair Rahmani started her career as a child artist and has made a name for herself through many challenging roles she has played in recent times. Jannat started her career with the show, Dill Mill Gayee where she has a small role for herself. Later the young actress went to play roles like Phulwa and Maharani Phool Rathore in the shows Phulwa and Bharat Ke Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap respectively.
Meanwhile, the young actress is seen a lot on TikTok where Jannat has the following base of over 15 Million followers. Other than acting Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a good singer and a voice artist. To know much about Jannat Zubair Rahmani read about her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Jannat Zubair Rahmani?
Jannat Zubair Rahmani is an Indian film and television actress, who started her career in 2009 as a young artist named Phulwa, she is just 17 at present
What is the date of birth of Jannat Zubair Rahmani?
Jannat Zubair Rahmani was born on 29 August 2002, in Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra, India. She is an Indian Film Actress, Television Actress, TikTok Star, Instagram Star, YouTube Star, Social Media Star, Fashion Influencer & Model.
What is the height of Jannat Zubair Rahmani?
The young and beautiful actress Jannat Zubair Rehmani who made her name in the industry and has proven to be a fabulous actor by her superb roles is 5 feet 1 inch in height.
What is the weight of Jannat Zubair Rahmani?
Jannat Zubair Rahmani runs a makeup and beauty channel youtube named Complete Styling with Jannat Zubair, also a fitness queen for her fans is extremely fit and healthy. She is 50 Kg approximately.
What is Jannat Zubair Rahmani's net worth?
In 2019, Jannat Zubair Rahmani became India’s No. 1 TikTok creator after reaching 10 Million followers on TikTok. Also got the tag of TikTok queen, her estimated net worth is 1 Million Dollars.
What is the name of Jannat Zubair Rahmani's first boyfriend?
Gossip mills have been buzzing with the rumors that Jannat and Faisal are dating each other. But she claimed that it is just a rumor, she is single. And she is just focused on her career.
What is the name of Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Husband?
Jannat is currently unmarried by her marital status and also there is no kind rumors about her personal life, actually, she is too young. Now she focusses on her studies and desperate to build her acting career.
Which is Jannat Zubair Rahmani's first movie?
For her great roles, the actress has won many awards. Jannat had won Indian Telly Award for Best Child Actor in 20111 for Phulwa. The beautiful actress has given her film debut by Aagaah-The Warning in 2011.
What are the hit songs of Jannat Zubair Rahmani?
Ishq Farzi, Wal Gediyan, Chaal Gazab Hai, Tere Bina, Naino Tale, Fake Style, Yawar, Hello Hi and many more counts in the hit songs of Jannat Zubair Rahmani. She is supremely talented and did much in the industry from a very young age.
What are the top movies of Jannat Zubair Rahmani?
Aagaah-The Warning in 2011, Luv Ka The End, Tez Raftaar, What Will People Say, Hichki are the films done by the young and beautiful actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The actress is multi-talented and has great fan buzz on her social accounts, and she makes her fans updated by frequently posting her pictures on her Instagram.