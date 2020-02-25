Kamya Panjabi is a well-known television star. She is mainly seen playing a vamp or a negative character in Hindi daily soaps. Punjabi participated in a reality show Bigg Boss season 7 in 2013. She got famous for her negative roles when she played a negative role in Reth, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, and Banoo Mein.
The diva is also seen in Bollywood, doing minor roles for films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Koi Mil Gaya. She made her theatre debut in the play Pajama Party with her friend Kavita Kaushik.
What is the age of Kamya Panjabi?
Kamya Panjabi was born on 13th August 1979. At present, she is 40 years old. The actress is active in the industry since 1996 and is giving out her best performances. She is at present sen in the show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors TV.
What is the date of birth of Kamya Panjabi?
Kamya Panjabi was born on 13th August 1979. She has also been featured in a music video called Mehndi Mehndi and Kala Shah Kala by Anamika.
What is the height of Kamya Panjabi?
Kamya Panjabi is of 1.68 metres or 5.5 foot. Her height makes her look more alluring and confident performing the roles.
What is the weight of Kamya Panjabi?
Kamya Panjab weighs 50 kgs. She has always been an inspiration for all. The diva has motivated her fans to do good in life and to remain healthy.
What is Kamya Panjabi's net worth?
The net worth of Kamya Panjabi is 71,87,050 INR and 100,000 USD. There is likely to see an increase in her net worth, similar to that of 2019.
What is the name of Kamya Panjabi's first boyfriend?
Kamya Panjabi dated Karan Patel, who is also a famous actor in the television industry. The couple got extremely famous and were loved by all. Unfortunately, the couple broke up in 2015, dure to some major and big issues.
What is the name of Kamya Panjabi's Husband?
Kamya Panjabi married Bunty Negi in 2003, with whom she has a daughter. They got divorced in the year 2013. From him, she has a daughter.
On 10th February 2020, She married her boyfriend of seven months, Delhi-based doctor Shalabh Dang.
Which is Kamya Panjabi's first movie?
Kamya Panjabi’s first movie was Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. She had a small role in the film. The actress played the role of Mary in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.
What are the hit charcters of Kamya Panjabi?
Kamya Panjabi is famous for her role as Preeto Harak Singh in the daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Preeto Harak Singh is Harak’s wife; Harman and Raavi’s mother.
What are the top movies of Kamya Panjabi?
Kamya Panjabi has only done supporting roles in the Bollywood industry in movies like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Koi Mil Gaya. I