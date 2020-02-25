Kamya Panjabi, is a diva of the television industry. She has inspired a lot of people and her fans. Have a look at her details, you would love to know.

Kamya Panjabi is a well-known television star. She is mainly seen playing a vamp or a negative character in Hindi daily soaps. Punjabi participated in a reality show Bigg Boss season 7 in 2013. She got famous for her negative roles when she played a negative role in Reth, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, and Banoo Mein.

The diva is also seen in Bollywood, doing minor roles for films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Koi Mil Gaya. She made her theatre debut in the play Pajama Party with her friend Kavita Kaushik.